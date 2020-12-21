Editorial: An overdue acknowledgement that sports aren't SC schools' priorities

If you’re looking for something really dangerous to do, to put your friends and family and co-workers at risk, you might try packing shoulder-to-shoulder into a bar with hundreds of other unmasked people, where there's about a 99% chance that at least one person has COVID-19.

Or maybe eating inside a crowded restaurant, which probably won’t be nearly as sardine-like as a bar but still — despite the claims of the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association to the contrary — is one of best ways to contract COVID-19.

Better yet: Play ball. High school basketball, that is. Or maybe try wrestling. Those sports are about as close up and in your face as you can get without the risk of producing offspring. And unlike football — which was dangerous enough — they’re contested indoors, where the risk of transmission is exponentially higher. The only saving grace is that COVID tends to go easy on high school students; their parents and grandparents, not so much.

Of course we’re not surprised that the S.C. High School League, which took great offense at the suggestion that it cancel football because of the pandemic, allowed the public schools to start their winter sports season even as we approached the inevitable winter spike of the pandemic.

What surprises us — in a surprisingly good way — is that several school districts have finally recognized that they don’t have to field teams just because the league says they can.

The Post and Courier’s Jeff Hartsell and Jenna Schiferl report that the Charleston County and Dorchester 2 districts issued temporary moratoriums last week on sports competitions, along with districts in Florence and Manning and Orangeburg, Colleton and Marlboro counties. Even Richland districts 1 and 2, which refused to allow students back into the classroom until into November but had no hesitation about fielding football teams through the fall, temporarily paused basketball and wrestling competitions.

In many cases, this is the first evidence we’ve seen that districts recognize that their primary purpose is to educate children, not to provide entertainment to the community.

The various districts' cancellations cover different periods but generally coincide with the temporary retreat to all-remote learning that many districts initiated around the winter break, to give the inevitable post-Christmas COVID infections a chance to develop and run their course.

It's true that there’s not as much community demand for basketball and wrestling as for football, and they don’t tend to be the revenue generators football can be, so it takes less courage to cancel them than football games. But it’s still encouraging that so many districts are finally willing to approach their athletic programs with a clear head, and with statistics.

In Charleston County, for instance, Medical University of South Carolina officials say they have identified only two possible instances of the virus being transmitted during the school day — out of 380 cases detected among students and staff. Even the 380 cases is a small number, but district officials singled out sports teams as a high risk: Already, 15 of the 60 high school winter sports teams have had to quarantine since practices started in mid-November.

That’s why the district paused all athletic competitions at least through Jan. 10 but is holding steady with plans to continue with in-person learning five days a week when students return from winter break on Jan. 4. It's still possible that Charleston County will have to move classes back online temporarily, but it's clearly following a standard that all districts should copy: Freeze sports before you even consider taking away in-person classes from students.