The oyster reefing project along the west bank of the Ashley River is a win-win for Charleston and The Citadel Foundation. The city gets to move ahead with its deep-tunnel project to drain the flood-prone Crosstown area, and The Citadel gets a new boathouse and a dredged channel leading to the river.
But more importantly, the project should improve the health of the river itself.
Dumping tons of oyster shells along what is now a muddy river bank will provide a foundation for a living reef, not just for more oysters but a variety of marine life including shrimp, crabs and juvenile fish. As the reef grows, new oysters will filter pollutants out of the water and help guard against shore erosion.
The idea isn’t a new one, but restoring oyster beds as a means of development mitigation is relatively rare and, unlike the Ashley River project, most oyster bed restorations are done in out-of-the-way spots. The urban location of the impending project should help advertise the benefits and get more developers interested in following suit.
Oysters aren’t just a food source. They’re considered a keystone species because of their role in keeping marine habitats healthy. They help marine biologists gauge the overall health of their surrounding ecosystems.
The reefing project should also help motivate restaurateurs and individuals to recycle their oyster shells, which can be dropped off at the Department of Natural Resources compound on James Island, at Charleston Outdoor Catering at 1012 St. Andrews Blvd., Red’s Ice House on Shem Creek, Simmons Seafood Catering on the Isle of Palms and at Tidewater Catering on James Island. DNR also sponsors community oyster reef building on projects throughout June.
Over the past century, about 80 percent of oyster beds around the United States have been lost to overharvesting or pollution. The local project should serve as blueprint for how market forces can benefit the environment.
About 14,000 bushels of oyster shells will be distributed along the Ashley River banks across from Brittlebank Park and The Citadel’s campus by the end of August.
Marine biologists with the DNR will monitor the project for about three years, after which it is expected to literally take on a life of its own. Oysters start life as free swimming larvae known as spat. All they need is something to attach to, and they’re naturally attracted to oyster shells.
An adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, so it’s easy to see how a thriving reef could help improve water quality over time. And as the reef grows, it should act as a natural breakwater between the river and its marshes.
Both the city and The Citadel Foundation deserve recognition for undertaking a project that should help bolster the health of the river and Charleston Harbor. More Lowcountry developers should follow their lead.