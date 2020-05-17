Editorial: An architect who reshaped Charleston

Few if any other architects worked as closely with former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley during his four decades in office as did Jaquelin Robertson, and few have left as large a mark on the city.
Mr. Robertson, 87, died May 9 at his Long Island home. He was born and raised in Virginia, eventually settled in New York and made his mark as an architect and urban designer on projects across the country.
Mr. Robertson first came to Mr. Riley’s attention when the mayor was conceiving a new park along a blighted stretch of obsolete wharves on the Cooper River. While landscape architect Stu Dawson ultimately designed Waterfront Park, Mr. Robertson’s early influence was considerable. The city soon hired Mr. Robertson to renovate the city’s 19th-century rail buildings for use as Charleston’s new Visitors Reception and Transportation Center, a major step in revitalizing upper King Street.
Mr. Robertson also was involved in the planning for Daniel Island, which the city annexed in the early 1990s. Mayor Riley credits Mr. Robertson for helping guide the development’s major roads along existing avenues of trees.
His New York Times obituary noted Mr. Robertson’s passion for classicism, which he once called the “symbolic hard currency of architecture” and “gold in the bank.” That passion naturally drew him to Charleston and vice versa. He once put it this way: “It’s why Charleston, the best part of Charleston, transcends history and time and fashion and stuff that’s in and out of style.”
His architectural hand also shaped the Charleston County Judicial Center, which incorporates classical elements in new ways, not unlike the work of one of Mr. Robertson’s heroes, Thomas Jefferson. One of Mr. Robertson’s last major works here was the College of Charleston’s School of Education at St. Philip and Wentworth streets. Both new buildings are notable for their sensitivity to their historic surroundings.
Mr. Robertson’s legacy also is intertwined with Mayor Riley’s in the creation of the Mayors’ Institute on City Design, which continues to this day and has advised more than 1,200 U.S. mayors on specific building and planning issues in their cities. In its experimental early years, Mr. Robertson, then dean of the University of Virginia’s architecture school, was able to attract top talent to counsel the mayors.
“If it had not been for Jaque, there would not be a Mayors’ Institute,” Mr. Riley said. “He had the clout and reputation to make it work.”
Charleston left a lasting impression on Mr. Robertson, and his notable work continues to do the same on our city.