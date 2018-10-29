Ultimately, the only person responsible for the tragic deaths of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday in Pittsburgh is the alleged gunman.
The only person responsible for mailing pipe bombs to prominent liberal figures is the alleged sender of those packages.
The only person responsible for killing two black people at a grocery store in Kentucky last week is the alleged shooter.
Blaming those heinous acts on President Donald Trump or anybody else is an exercise in futility, and one that inevitably descends into a back-and-forth of “whataboutisms” that could stretch back to the dawn of politicized violence.
It also misses the point.
This violence is all too indicative of a time in which our disagreements are not just disagreements. Our political differences are not just differences. Our racial, religious, gender and sexual orientation diversity is too often seen as threatening rather than a vibrant source of cultural strength and energy.
This is wrong. And as we know too well, it can be deadly.
To be sure, Mr. Trump has done his part to fan the flames of a wildfire of tensions that was already raging before he descended an escalator and launched his bid for the presidency by calling Mexicans rapists and murderers. We have often been troubled and disappointed by his reluctance to condemn hateful rhetoric and violence. Today we need a leader who can help us through the national grief of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
But the problem is much larger than Mr. Trump. It predated his presidency, and it will, unfortunately, likely outlast it.
We’ve seen the symptoms of this deadly epidemic of hatred here in Charleston, where a young man murdered nine black men and women in a church because of the color of their skin.
We’ve seen it on a Washington, D.C., baseball field. We’ve seen it in an Orlando nightclub. We’ve seen it at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. There are too many examples to list here.
None of this is meant to excuse these most recent acts of terror and hate by pointing to those that came before. Nor is it to debate whether left- or right-wing rhetoric is more responsible for violence.
Instead, our society must collectively say, “We have had enough.” We must say, “This stops now.”
An important way to start is by casting votes next Tuesday. Voters should pick whenever possible candidates who vow to bridge divides and calm partisan divisions rather than those who would stir up fears and rivalries for political gain.
Another way to move forward would be to demand reasonable gun reforms that would make it more difficult for violent people to legally obtain deadly weapons.
Another would be to ask for better funding and resources to provide greater access to mental health treatment in this country, while recognizing that mental illness is far more likely to leave its sufferers victims of violence rather than as perpetrators.
But perhaps the most important way for our country to move forward is to look inside ourselves, confront our prejudices, and put in the hard, painful work of undoing those biases. We should start with ourselves, and then call out others’ hateful words and actions — without contributing to the spiraling anger and violence.
That’s much harder than looking for someone to blame for the saddening state of our society. It’s also likely the only way to end this senseless bloodshed.