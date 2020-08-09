Editorial: Airbus must stand on its own feet and give Boeing a level playing field

Airbus has offered to give up loan subsidies from Spain and France for the Airbus A350, which competes directly with the Boeing 787 assembled in North Charleston. The company said this gesture should settle the long-running Airbus-Boeing dispute over illegal government subsidies and that the United States should suspend punitive tariffs authorized by the World Trade Organization.
The move was hailed by European exporters hurt by the U.S. tariffs. But there was no official U.S. response, and the gambit seems to have failed.
Airbus has a point, however: It is time for the company to stand on its own two feet, and it is time to wrap up this nearly two-decade dispute.
But the Airbus gesture left unanswered the question of how the United States will be compensated for subsidies for the A380 jumbo jet that was discontinued in 2019 as well as those for the A350, which began development more than a decade ago. The World Trade Organization recently authorized the U.S. government to collect $7.5 billion in extra tariffs to compensate for the damage to the U.S. economy, to say nothing of the damage to Boeing.
German taxpayers could be stuck with about $850 million in unpaid loans for the A380 failure. Boeing, however, is going to have to eat the losses it incurs in connection with the 737 MAX without any special government help.
Does the European Union want to settle the whole matter? One way it could do it is by agreeing to stop subsidizing Airbus while opening the European market to vehicles made in the United States by bringing the 10% tariff it charges on auto imports down to the same 2.5% level the U.S. charges on European cars.
Until then, the United States ought to keep ratcheting up pressure by using its authority for punitive tariffs on European goods. It appears to be the only way to get Brussels to change its approach.
The Airbus-Boeing dispute goes both ways. Airbus has charged Boeing with also taking illegal tax-break subsidies from Washington state, though Boeing says those have ended. The WTO has not yet ruled on any damages in that case.
The back-and-forth over governmental aid to the two major airframe makers has been central to the deteriorating economic relationship between Europe and the United States that dates to bargains made during the Cold War.
After World War II, the United States through the Marshall Plan helped rebuild the shattered industries of Germany, France, Italy and other major European allies in part to bolster allegiances against the Soviet Union. It strongly encouraged those nations to join together in economic and political union, and was pleased with the 1957 Treaty of Rome that established the Common Market and a supranational government.
One of the document’s major flaws, however, was that it also was the foundation of a protectionist approach to foreign trade that prevails today. It’s as if the U.S. Constitution contained import tariffs and agricultural protection measures. That makes it politically difficult for the European Union to engage in normal trade give-and-take when it comes to such key items as automobiles and agricultural products.
The Treaty of Rome was also the framework for the European effort to establish an airframe maker to compete with the United States. Airbus was started with government subsidies and has used them ever since. Meanwhile, commercial aircraft makers in the United States other than Boeing have withered away.
The U.S. tolerance of European protection made sense when Europe was getting back on its feet and acting as a major ally. Those conditions no longer apply, and the U.S.-European relationship needs to reflect that change.