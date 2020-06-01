Editorial: After we saw Charleston at its worst, the best quickly came out

As Charleston's protests turned from peaceful to violent Saturday night, Police Chief Luther Reynolds predicted it would not look good when the sun rose Sunday. But he was wrong in one respect: Shortly after daybreak, scores of city residents and others made their way downtown, many with brooms and other equipment in hand, to help businesses and property owners deal with the damage done. Their presence was a bright spot during a dark time.
City Councilman Harry Griffin's response was indicative of the kind of thinking so many embraced. As he grew "really, really upset" with images of the destruction, he told his colleagues during their Saturday night emergency meeting: "I will be available all day tomorrow to help King Street and Market Street and whoever else. If they need help to clean up downtown, I will be the first one there with a broom in my hand. Because the only way we're going to get things back to good again is together."
Seaton Brown, a College of Charleston worker who joined the cleanup effort with his friend Erin Furnadel, described it this way to our reporter: “There is no better city in the nation. And if you love this city as much as we do, you have a responsibility to take care of it.”
No, this outpouring of help and support could never be enough to erase the pain, frustration and disappointment lingering after one of the worst nights in the city's recent history, and no, it doesn't reduce the need to ensure there's no repeat of it. But it did help the healing start. Charleston was among several dozen cities across the nation that experienced violent protests following the death of George Floyd, an African American whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to broad outrage.
That pain has led to many peaceful protests by those hoping this latest tragedy will be the tipping point that brings about meaningful changes, but too many protests have sadly devolved into violence. It's important for cities, including Charleston and Columbia, to pursue the dual work of stopping this destructive rioting and looting while also approving reforms to ensure policing is more colorblind.
Those are challenging tasks that won't be done in a day, and perhaps that's why so many people were glad to help by tackling the far more expeditious and manageable task of cleaning glass off a sidewalk and removing debris from a street.
Their actions brought to mind the inspirational quote from the late children's television host Fred Rogers: "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"
Many Charlestonians justifiably take pride in their city, which has long topped lists of America's greatest to visit, but it's heartwarming to see that pride translate so spontaneously and instinctively into actions that keep it great.
Lasheia Oubre attended the peaceful part of Saturday’s protest but went home and eventually experienced the same sadness so many of us felt as we saw the rioting unfold. She had to admit to her grandchildren that she didn't know why so many people were vandalizing their city.
She might not have known that answer, but she could answer a different question: What are the people of Charleston made of? When she woke up, she also headed for King Street to join the many helpers that Mr. Rogers' mother spoke of. “This is a beautiful sight,” Ms. Oubre said. “Now this is our Charleston.”
Saturday night's tragedy joins the dozens of other tragedies the city has endured — including disasters from nature (hurricanes, earthquakes, floods) and from man (wars, fires, massacres). As we mark the city's 350th year, those lessons have taught us something important, namely that a punch to the city hasn't been as defining as the manner in which Charleston has bounced back.