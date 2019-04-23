In a purely human sense, it does not make much difference what organization — ISIS, a homegrown extremist network or some other group altogether — is responsible for the horrific attacks that claimed as many as 321 lives and wounded another 500 people at churches and in hotels on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.
It was an act of terror apparently inflicted by Islamic extremists and targeted primarily against Christians peacefully worshipping on a day celebrating resurrection and new life. We mourn such a tremendous loss of human life at the hands of hateful people.
But in a strategic sense, it matters very much who killed these innocent men, women and children. It’s crucial to keeping something similarly devastating from happening again.
Shortly after the attacks on Sunday, Sri Lankan officials arrested two dozen suspects, including several with ties to a small jihadist group known as National Thowheed Jamath. The organization had scarcely been heard of outside of the island nation of about 21 million people, just under 10 percent of whom are Muslims.
American and international intelligence agencies had reportedly previously warned Sri Lankan officials that the group posed a threat.
But on Tuesday, ISIS claimed responsibility for the massacre. And at least one Indian official suggested that some of the intelligence gathered on the NTJ had come from a captured ISIS suspect, according to a CNN report.
Certainly, the possibility that detailed, credible threats were overlooked or not sufficiently taken seriously by Sri Lankan authorities is deeply concerning.
Pending further evidence, the ISIS claim ought to be regarded with skepticism. An aggressive, U.S.-led military campaign has effectively wiped out its territorial strongholds in Syria, and the group is presumably diminished in its capabilities elsewhere.
Still, these attacks would seem to offer a warning that the toxic ISIS ideology and its hateful counterparts can survive across borders and cultures. Military success in Syria should not be cause for complacency.
Terror in Sri Lanka has a long and troubling history in which Muslims and other minorities have often been victims. The religiously diverse country only relatively recently ended a brutal 26-year civil war marked by bombings and ethnic cleansing.
Roughly 10 years later, those wounds are still painfully fresh, and tensions between different religious and ethnic groups are high. Mending those frayed ties and bringing together a nation scarred by war will be a monumental challenge for Sri Lankans.
The United States should offer its support in that endeavor, especially in the days and weeks following Sunday’s attacks. And we must renew our commitment to standing against violent extremism and terror in its many despicable forms.