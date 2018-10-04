On Wednesday, South Carolina lost a remarkable man.
Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a Darlington resident and officer with the Florence Police Department who was killed in an hours-long standoff outside of Florence, had recently completed 30 years of service in law enforcement. He was 53.
Three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and three Florence police officers were also wounded in the firefight. The shooter and an unidentified civilian were taken to the hospital with injuries as well.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler called Mr. Carraway “the bravest police officer I have ever known.”
Florence area residents described him on social media as “an awesome mentor” and “a wonderful friend.” Many called him “coach.” A neighbor interviewed by The Post and Courier called him a community leader.
“This was his life,” the chief said Thursday during a news conference. “Serving Florence was his passion.”
This is a time in which prayers are appropriate. Mr. Carraway’s family and friends mourn his loss. Some of his colleagues remain in the hospital. Many people in Florence and across South Carolina are in pain right now.
Those people will need our kindness and support as law enforcement continues the investigation into Wednesday’s tragic shooting. They will need our assistance as the Florence community recovers.
Today is a good day to say “thank you” to the men and women across South Carolina and around the country who put their lives at risk to serve and protect. Too often, that bravery goes unnoticed.
But we cannot let this go on.
The details of this most recent mass shooting are different. The names of the victims are different. The specific motives and background of the shooter, as far as we can tell so far, are different.
The result, however, is the same as in so many other shootings. Multiple men and women wounded, one man dead, in a firefight that was made particularly dangerous by what early reports have suggested was an arsenal of high-powered weapons and ammunition.
As of Thursday afternoon, we do not know much about the alleged shooter, who authorities named as Frederick Hopkins, a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney who expressed a love for competitive shooting on social media. If true, what causes a person to change from a gun enthusiast into someone who turns those weapons on police and deputies?
We do not yet know what, if any, policy changes might have prevented this tragedy. But as the investigation continues, South Carolina lawmakers must keep an open mind about sensible reforms that could help keep our state’s residents and our law enforcement officers safe.
Today is about honoring a fallen public servant, taking care of his colleagues who are wounded and supporting the men and women who are still getting to the bottom of this disaster.
Tomorrow must be about finding out more information and implementing any changes necessary to keep this from happening again.