Editorial: After generations of harming it, we need to do right by the right whale

It’s not surprising that North Atlantic right whales have become so rare and endangered when you consider that they got their name because people considered them so desirable to kill. As America’s whaling industry emerged in the late 18th century, hunters discovered this species was the “right” one to hunt because these whales moved slowly and kept floating once dead.

While Charleston never had a whaling industry like New England’s, it wasn’t necessarily any more conservation-minded back in those days. One only has to recall the story of the right whale that took a very unusual turn into Charleston Harbor in 1880: Its 40-foot-long skeleton now hangs from the lobby ceiling inside the Charleston Museum.

Today, fortunately, many Americans are working as hard to save the species from extinction as their ancestors were working to harvest it. It’s a leviathan-like challenge with success no sure thing.

That’s why we were saddened this month to see the plight of Cottontail. (Yes, these surviving whales are so closely tracked that many have been given names.) The male whale was found dead, entangled in ropes and fishing gear, off Myrtle Beach, the 34th such whale to succumb to an “unusual mortality event” since 2017.

Some progress has been made to help protect them in South Carolina, particularly with the shelving of offshore drilling — and the disruptive seismic air gun testing that would proceed it. NOAA scientists had determined that new evidence on right whales’ behavior showed the need to broaden areas where seismic tests would be forbidden during the breeding season. While their advice was overridden at the political level during the Trump administration, it became moot after then-President Donald Trump ultimately agreed to a drilling moratorium off South Carolina, Georgia and Florida late last year.

But the whales still face threats from entanglements of fishing gear and from ship strikes.

Riley Egger of the Coastal Conservation League notes that the entanglements revolve more around northeastern fisheries, which set out pots or traps for crab and lobster, than South Carolina’s shrimping and fishing industries. “That’s not a threat we’re contributing to,” she says. “The shrimpers that go out, they’re not contributing to right whale deaths.” Indeed, Cottontail’s entanglement was first spotted in waters off Massachusetts.

The Biden administration is reviving an effort to increase federal regulations that would reduce lobster trap lines, a regulatory effort that had stalled during Mr. Trump’s time in office. A federal judge recently ordered NOAA to issue a new rule to protect right whales this year, and that could come by the summer.

Not surprisingly, Maine’s lobster industry is concerned, and that state’s congressional delegation argues that Canada’s fisheries have been a greater contributor to the entanglement problem since 2004, according to documented incidents. Still, more than 40 South Carolinians, including academics, retired wildlife officials, environmental groups and students, have urged NOAA to act. Some fear that without significant, immediate intervention, the species could be extinct by 2040.

It is believed that only about 400 North Atlantic right whales remain, and we’re encouraged that at least 15 calves have been spotted off the Southeastern coast so far this season, at least five more than last season. “We are not at the point of no return,” Ms. Egger says. “There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel for right whale, but the administration needs to start taking measures to ensure we keep them around.”

Our success as a species is placing unprecedented pressures on most other species with which we share our world. We have launched great efforts to try to understand these impacts and prevent extinctions, but more must be done. The North Atlantic right whale is one of the largest and most significant species endangered because of us; it’s now the right one to save.