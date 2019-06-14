Another week, another mass shooting — the most recent one in Virginia Beach late last month — to remind us of our nation’s desperate need for common-sense gun laws.
We all should be concerned about the lives lost in both the horrific mass shootings as well as the far-more-common everyday killings. But a recent report from a national gun-safety group offers a useful reminder that the tragedy of gun violence also is dragging down the economy.
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence reports that gun violence costs the U.S. economy $229 billion a year, much of that in direct taxpayer costs.
South Carolina has the 12th-highest gun-death rate in the nation, with an average of 309 gun-related homicides and 495 gun-related suicides each year, along with thousands of nonfatal shootings. The deaths alone impose a financial toll on our state of at least $1.5 billion a year, the report estimates.
That number probably undercounts because the study is based on 2010-14 data, and the center reports that S.C. gun homicides increased by more than 25 percent from 2014 to 2017.
The bulk of the cost is in lost income — $1.3 billion — which the center describes as money that “a gunshot victim or incarcerated perpetrator could have earned had they not been killed, forced to stop working because of a serious injury or incarcerated.” The other components of the $1.5 billion are $120 million spent by law enforcement and the courts, $74 million in medical costs and $9 million lost to employers.
Although most of the cost is borne by individuals and businesses, the center says S.C. taxpayers have to cover $293 million due to lost tax revenue and the money we have to pay for the law enforcement costs and up to 85 percent of the medical costs, for those who either don’t have insurance or are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or some other publicly funded insurance program. That comes out to about $915 per person, which is the 10th highest per-person cost of gun violence in the country.
This is yet another reason why someone — the Congress or the Legislature — needs to close the Charleston loophole, which allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in 2015 when a federal background check that would have revealed his criminal record was not completed within three days.
Federal law prohibits selling guns to people with a criminal record or mental illness, but the Giffords Center reports that, like Mr. Roof the following year, a total of 15,729 people were able to purchase guns they should have been denied from 2010 through 2014 because the three-day window on background checks had closed. Let that number sink in.
The U.S. House passed legislation this year to expand the background-check window from three days to 10, and to require the checks for sales from people who aren’t licensed to sell firearms, typically at gun shows. Such laws wouldn’t prevent any law-abiding citizens from purchasing all the guns they want, and since more than 90 percent of background checks go through within seconds, they would inconvenience only a small portion of purchasers. There’s no reason they shouldn’t become law.
But of course they probably won’t until responsible gun owners — that is, the vast majority of gun owners — take back control of the NRA and return the gun lobby to its proud heritage of working with police rather than against them. So we again call on our Legislature to pass a state law closing the loophole that exacted so much pain on our community and our state.