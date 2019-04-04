A welcome bipartisan move is underway in Congress to find ways to curb what has become one of the biggest shortcomings in the American medical system: the pernicious practice of obscuring the price of medical services, allowing outrageous overcharges and demanding that they be paid.
The medical consumer often cannot easily find out in advance what he or she will be charged for a given service. There is no fixed list of prices, and billed charges vary according to what insurance the patient has, if any.
There is, instead, what hospitals call a “charge master,” a detailed and usually proprietary database of average costs for medical services that is difficult to interpret and not usually an accurate reflection of final costs.
Starting this year, all hospitals are required to publish charge masters based on a provision in the 2010 Affordable Care Act. But where charge masters had previously been made public, as in California, it turned out that the prices listed varied widely from hospital to hospital and were sometimes much higher than what insurers were billed.
Industry observers say hospitals set their charge master list prices as if health care were a bazaar where the only real price is a negotiated one.
But the patient is not doing the negotiation. Rather, it’s the insurers or the federal government.
The problem for the patient most often arises when the insurer does not have a contract with the provider for the treatment in question. Then the hospital charges the patient the “balance” of the charge master price not covered by insurance. This also happens to people without insurance who need hospital care.
Polls suggest that fear of surprise medical bills is a top consumer concern nationally.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the move to address surprise medical bills has the support of the Trump administration.
Building and publishing a transparent database of prices actually paid for services at each provider would be a helpful step for regulators, insurers and consumers, who could begin to shop around.
Such a list is likely to have some surprises. For example, the Kaiser Family Foundation recently published average expenses for an inpatient day in a hospital covering public, private and nonprofit hospitals for each state. It showed a shocking range in 2016 between $435 a day in public hospitals in South Dakota to $4,570 in public hospitals in New Jersey.
We might address this problem by allowing patients to appeal surprise medical bills to an arbitrator, although this has been described as accepting a “complex, costly and opaque” pricing environment, which is a good description of the existing system.
Or hospitals might be required to offer a “bundled” price for a procedure and negotiate the charges with its doctors and other independent contractors, an approach opposed, as expected, by the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and the Federation of American Hospitals.
Or patients might simply sue and states could expedite their suits. According to an article published two years ago in the American Journal of Managed Care, common contract law is a ready remedy for pricing disputes when no price is agreed before service is delivered. It has been reported that some law firms specializing in class action litigation are looking into health care pricing.
The first House Education and Labor Committee hearing on surprise medical bills was held Tuesday. Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., have put the question on the agenda of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. We are encouraged by the bipartisan effort to address a problem that affects so many Americans.
One way or another, the day of the health care bazaar must come to an end. The sooner the better.