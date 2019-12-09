The U.S. House of Representatives took a big step forward Wednesday in the fight against abusive robocalls. It overwhelmingly approved a bill requiring telephone companies to adopt technology to authenticate the legitimate origin of telephone calls and offer it widely at no cost to consumers. This highly desirable legislation now goes to the Senate, which should act quickly to approve it.
The TRACE Act, as it is known, carries forward the work of the nation’s state attorneys general who obtained a commitment this year from most major telephone companies to implement the technology. It also strengthens the enforcement powers of the Federal Communications Commission.
Robocalls have been the source of the largest number of complaints to the FCC and other federal agencies. YouMail, a private robocall blocking service, reports that Americans received nearly 48 billion robocalls in 2018 and will face as many as 60 billion this year.
Some major providers of telephone services are already warning customers of calls from telemarketers and calls that have a risk of being fraudulent. But little has been done to prevent calls from fraudulently obtained but innocent-looking telephone numbers. The authentication software is intended to provide protection against such calls.
The National Consumer Law Center, a leading advocate for action against robocalls, reports that they surged after a 2018 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., that set aside a 2015 FCC order on the question of how to interpret the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s ban on auto-dialed calls to cellphones without the called party’s consent.
While the NCLC has been a major voice for strengthening legal protections against abusive robocalls, Dow Jones Market Watch reports there was heavy lobbying to weaken the bill by groups ranging from the Credit Union National Association to several groups representing debt collectors. They have reported success in removing criminal enforcement provisions from the bill.
Nevertheless, the NCLC, in a statement, hailed the final bill, a compromise between House and Senate versions. It said, “This bipartisan bill unquestionably moves the ball forward to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls.” But it rightly called on the FCC to resist pressure from debt collectors and others to interpret existing law on unwanted calls in their favor.
A major shortcoming of the TRACE Act is that it does not clarify the ambiguities in existing law that allow callers to ignore do-not-call decisions by telephone subscribers. This problem needs to be fixed as well, and soon.