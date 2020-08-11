Editorial: Act now, Charleston, so you don't end up asking 'How did that get built?' later

It would be understandable if the strain and uncertainty of the pandemic caused people to pay less attention to what their local government is up to, but that also would prove to be a tragic mistake in the long run.
Because while the coronavirus has changed much about our lives — and in some cases, even our livelihoods — it has not stopped time. And local governments and their assorted boards and commissions still are making big decisions, some of which will endure for years, even generations.
A case in point is the new 11-story hotel planned for the old Wendy's restaurant site at 194 Cannon St., a location that's even more prominent than Charleston's historic intersections — if you measure prominence by how many people pass by it every day.
The original contemporary design for the hotel was controversial, the kind of building that might have had generations of future Charlestonians asking themselves, "How did that get built?" Some argued it was too corporate; others thought it looked not unlike an urban prison. Because of the city's legacy of civil engagement, plenty of Charlestonians rallied to urge the city's Board of Architectural Review to reject that design, which the board wisely did in June.
The architects will go back before the same board at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with a new design that likely will get a more favorable reaction, but that doesn't mean the battle is over. Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society of Charleston, says he hopes the board urges the design team to reconsider plans for individual heating and air conditioning units in each room, which add aluminum grills as a competing exterior feature. "I think the project has gotten significantly better, but we continue to be struggling with a few poor aspects of it that I think are holding the building back," he says.
The June meeting of the BAR also happened to be one of the first tests of the city's protocols for remote zoning and architectural review meetings. Judging by the number of public comments and the board's favorable reaction, the new meeting format was off to a mostly promising start.
But Mr. King says while he is pleased with how the remote technology enables more people to participate, even if they're out of town, the larger question is whether increasingly fatigued residents will continue to pay attention and speak up to shape their city for the better.
“People are just unable to focus on issues like this right now," he says. "They’re worried about jobs, unemployment and all the things we see on the front page of the paper every day. We’re finding it’s increasingly difficult to get community engagement for things that were routine pre-COVID."
Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says he sees public participation holding steady, at least so far. "I think people are choosing to write letters instead, but that is every bit as effective as showing up at a meeting. I think folks are choosing to participate in a different way, but they're still contributing meaningfully to the public process."
That's encouraging to hear, and we hope it continues. Because Charleston is what it is — and many other cities and towns are what they are — because people bothered to get involved, speak up and do their part. The pandemic eventually will pass. Let's not look around in its aftermath and ask, "How did that get built?"