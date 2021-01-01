Editorial: Accommodate cyclists, pedestrians during waterline installation

It’s not enough to create new, safe infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. If it’s not maintained and treated with the same respect and consideration given to motorists, then walking and biking will remain a distinctly second-class way to get around.

We can and should do better.

The latest unfortunate example is playing out between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island, where construction on an $8.5 million waterline project will take place during the first half of 2021.

As planned, the multiuse path along Ben Sawyer Boulevard will be shut down for about six months; the only concession for bicyclists, joggers and pedestrians will be a lower speed limit and “Share the Road” markings.

The construction work will widen the asphalt on the east side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard for temporary traffic pattern changes, and some concrete barriers and traffic barrels will be placed on both sides of Ben Sawyer between Center Street to Marsh Harbor Lane (Toler’s Cove Marina). The path’s closure is needed “to maximize the safety of the public and work crews during construction,” according to Mount Pleasant Waterworks, which is undertaking the project with Charleston Water System. Clearly, worker safety is a critical concern.

The problem is that walkers and bikers are members of the public too. Katie Zimmerman with Charleston Moves has been talking with the utilities and S.C. Department of Transportation since September in hopes of persuading them to make a better temporary accommodation for those who still want to walk or bike between Sullivan’s and Mount Pleasant. “I am horrified they went out of the way to widen the pavement and provide access roads to motor vehicles while I was being told this whole time they could do nothing for people to bike and walk,” she says. “I could not be more disappointed.”

She isn’t the only one. Tim Walter lives on Sullivan’s and bikes over to Mount Pleasant several times a week, mostly for exercise but sometimes to get to his office there. He said those working on the project already have shown their disdain for the path and those who use it by blocking it with stakes, gravel and other material used to install a silt fence before the real work begins.

“If someone did this in an automobile lane, someone would lose their job,” he said, adding that he is concerned about the danger to those who still will bike the stretch during construction. “They just didn’t care.”

“You’re not going to stop cyclists,” he said. “You probably will have a lot less pedestrians and joggers and probably no one with a baby carriage or walking their pet. They’re being tossed out into the street.”

What doubly frustrates Ms. Zimmerman and others is that in addition to there being little to no accommodation for pedestrians and cyclists during construction, there also has been little to no communication as to why — or any mitigation promised that would help offset the temporary loss of the path.

The causeway along Ben Sawyer Boulevard was improved by Charleston County less than a decade ago, and it’s one of the most scenic, popular links in both the local Battery2Beach route and the East Coast Greenway. It was only last year that DOT began holding special meetings about making the East Coast Greenway route — which extends from Maine to Florida — a safer journey through South Carolina following the death of 36-year-old Kristopher Cotton. Mr. Cotton was biking the route in southern Charleston County when a driver knocked him off the road and killed him.

We all hope that there is no similar cycling tragedy this year during this waterline construction along Ben Sawyer Boulevard, but wouldn’t it be nice if we didn’t have to rely on hope alone?