Editorial: Absentee ballot overload will delay election results. Don't wait up.

Back before COVID came to South Carolina, election officials were worried about what would happen when a high-turnout presidential election crashed into our state’s new paper-ballot voting system.

The problem wasn’t the votes cast on Election Day, which would be fed immediately into scanners and tallied at the flip of a switch once the polls closed. The problem was the absentee votes cast.

State law said election officials couldn’t start feeding absentee ballots into scanners until 9 a.m. on Election Day, and unlike the old system, where most absentee ballots were cast in-person, and the results sat in the voting machines until time to tabulate them, the new system meant even in-person absentee ballots had to be sealed in individual envelopes that couldn’t be opened until Election Day.

So in February, long before anyone imagined that a million or more S.C. voters might cast absentee ballots this year, the state Senate unanimously passed a bill to let poll workers start processing absentee ballots the day before the election.

Lawmakers went into pandemic lockdown before the House could approve that permanent change to state law, but last month, the Legislature passed a temporary law to let all registered voters cast absentee ballots in the November election and to let election officials start processing absentee ballots on Sunday morning.

Even with that extra time, though, the State Election Commission expects that in at least some counties — perhaps all 46 — officials will be crushed by the volume of paper ballots and won’t finish tabulating the results on Election Day.

Not all states are converting to a new voting system this year, but all states are being inundated by absentee votes, cast on paper ballots, and some haven’t made those sorts of allowances to start the tabulating process early. Add to that the fact that some states allow votes to be counted as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day, and the delays mount. All of which means that it could be several days before we know who won the presidential race.

The good news is that a national poll by the Pew Research Center finds that half of the supporters of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden don’t expect to know who won the presidential election immediately.

The bad news is that more than half of voters say it’s very important to know who won “within a day or two of Election Day.” Worse, there’s a significant divide here, with 69% of Trump supporters and just 39% of Biden supporters saying this is very important. Worse still, a third of voters don’t think the winner will be clear even after all the votes are counted — an indication that they won’t trust the ultimate outcome — and this doubt skews heavily toward Trump supporters.

The president has amused himself and his followers, and infuriated his opponents, with coy word games about not accepting the results of the election, but make no mistake: Both parties are gearing up to file lawsuits challenging those results. That, unfortunately, has become a part of the American election process, but it too will end, and we will have a legitimate result. Just as we have had in every presidential contest since the birth of our republic.

So, before we get to Nov. 3, all of us, regardless of what candidate we support for president or for anything else, need to recognize that there are legitimate reasons we probably won’t have results that night, or even quickly thereafter.

And we all need to make a pledge right now that we won’t start screaming fraud just because we don’t have the results on election night, or even several nights later — and even if our candidate is ahead, we won’t demand that the counting be halted prematurely.