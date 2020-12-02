Editorial: A worthy Greenbelt project in the ACE Basin

The ambitious strategy to protect the ACE Basin — a vast, undeveloped coastal area south of Charleston named for the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto rivers — has yielded steady success since launching around 1988. Charleston County Council should help it take another dramatic step forward.
Council members will consider a $2 million-plus deal that would protect about 2,000 acres, mostly longleaf pine forest at the southern tip of the county, near the Willtown community, Adams Run and the Edisto River.
The ACE Basin-Willtown (Knox) Greenbelt project is a great opportunity for many reasons, starting with the price. The county is being asked to contribute a total of $516,469, or $258 an acre. The S.C. Conservation Bank would chip in $250,000, and the property owner would donate the rest of the total value.
In return, the easement would require the land remain forested or used as farmland. That would protect not only the tract itself but also neighboring properties, which include a mile’s worth of frontage on the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge and several other protected private lands it touches on. Some of these lands also are forests managed with similar controlled burns.
Katy Malloy of the Nature Conservancy, which will hold the easement, told county officials that the easement also would create a 29-mile-long wildlife corridor from the Edisto River to Summerville, “which is pretty amazing.”
“It’s very rare to find a property in Charleston County and the ACE Basin with this much longleaf pine on it,” Ms. Malloy said. And all done with County Council’s approval and a small slice of the $12.5 million in the county’s budget for these types of rural deals.
The property also includes about 200 acres of mature bottom hardwood swamp, which helps filter water flowing through the ACE Basin. And it borders both Parkers Ferry and Willtown roads for several miles, which will help preserve the general aesthetics of the area.
It contains a historic ruin, remnants of the 18th-century New Willtown Church, which has been documented by the Charleston Museum.
Since the county’s Greenbelt program began in 2005, we’ve urged county officials to scrutinize every proposal and make the best deal possible rather than take comfort in the relative popularity of proposals such as creating new parks.
We’ve also supported focusing Greenbelt funds on rural, undeveloped areas that help protect a larger amount of land per dollar — and do more to reduce sprawl, improve air and water quality and protect wildlife — even if the public doesn’t have direct access.
That said, public access is important, and Greenbelt program director Cathy Ruff noted 88% of the program’s $137 million has been spent on projects with such access.
We’re encouraged that the county’s Greenbelt Advisory Board unanimously recommended the deal, given its relatively low cost and expansive benefits, and we hope County Council follows through. This proposal — the most important such deal since the 2019 easement to preserve Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant — is a great example of what many hoped the county’s Greenbelt program would do.