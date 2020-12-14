Editorial: A welcome gift in Charleston's fight against homelessness

The nonprofit homeless shelter One80 Place has served Charleston for almost four decades, and over that span, its leaders have learned that the best way to fight homelessness is to stop it from happening in the first place — before individuals or families are ever unsure about where they will spend the night. That's why it's such welcome news that One80 Place recently received a $5 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Executive Director Stacey Denaux realizes it sounds trite to say the gift will be transformational, but it does hold the promise of being life-changing: "What we’ve known for years and what’s even more obvious during the past eight months of the pandemic is many people are much closer to the brink of homelessness than most people recognize. Once they become homeless, it’s hard to get them back into housing."
The agency has a 5-year plan to spend the money working with families to give them the support they need to find housing or remain in housing. It expects to be able to serve about 330 more families over that period than it otherwise could, including about 60 families that will need intensive support, such as medical, educational, legal and other forms of help besides a roof and four walls.
For instance, Ms. Denaux told Post and Courier reporter Sara Coello that it's ideal to keep children enrolled in the same schools that are familiar to them, but that often isn't possible if a family lacks transportation or tech support for online classes. Also, while the CARES Act has allowed One80 Place to help families find safe housing, there's a cap on what that federal program will pay for each recipient’s rent, posing a sometimes daunting logistical challenge in Charleston’s turbocharged housing market.
While the $5 million sum is four times larger than any single grant or donation the agency has received since its founding in 1984, no one should be fooled into thinking that One80 Place is now on easy street, with no need of our further help. The grant has restrictions and may only be spent toward the target goals of helping families. "This isn’t for shelter operations," Ms. Denaux said. "This isn’t for soup kitchen operations. It’s not like winning the lottery. It’s not found money."
One80 Place hopes to break ground early next year on a $24 million, 6-story affordable housing complex on the cleared lot at 573 Meeting St. — site of its original homeless shelter. The complex will include 70 new apartments for the formerly homeless, where tenants will have access to One80's support services, including its health clinic, legal services, employment and education services and community kitchen. The apartments will be affordable, but residents won't be required to move after a certain time; their rent will be 30% of their income.
While the agency will be able to help families before the complex is finished, its completion, expected by late 2022 or early 2023, will kick the grant program into an even higher gear. About half the grant will go toward the second floor of the complex, which will include 65 shelter beds for women and children, more private than the existing family shelter beds a block farther off Meeting Street.
The big idea behind the grant is to give struggling families more than a safe shelter; it's to give them the support and tools necessary to make it on their own. During this holiday season, it's hard to imagine a much more welcome or powerful gift.