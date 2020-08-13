Editorial: A welcome extension of the West Ashley Greenway, at least in spirit

One of Charleston's signature public spaces is the West Ashley Greenway, a 10.5-mile-long former railroad right of way that's now a linear park, jogging trail and bike route parallel to (and just south of) Savannah Highway. While the new Stono River County Park is technically not an extension of the Greenway, it is in spirit.
And that's why we should celebrate this new public space, whose opening this spring has been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The park's gates opened quietly on May 1, and a growing number of people gradually are finding their way to the park that sits less than a half mile west of the Greenway's endpoint.
There has been no ribbon cutting or big opening bash, but people still should seek it out. For a $1 fee (paid via the honor system, as with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission's Laurel Hill Park in Mount Pleasant), anyone can stroll its 85 acres and 1½-mile round-trip nature trail.
The route begins unimposingly through a small stand of bottom hardwoods, but then opens into a vast vista along a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk over a marsh to two small islands along the Stono River just south of the John Limehouse Memorial Bridge.
It's a great place for birders. When reporter Bo Petersen visited a few months ago, he saw a wood stork, a rare and threatened species. Last week, we saw a relatively rare roseate spoonbill digging for dinner in the pluff mud.
The park also offers a bike repair station, and here are other tips for visitors: It's open at 7 a.m. but closes at different times depending on the month (currently 8 p.m.); it lacks trashcans, so plan to pack out any refuse or litter; no smoking is allowed; and pets are permitted only on a leash.
The park site was undergoing preliminary work for a new development when it was saved from that fate and deeded to the county's Park and Recreation Commission through the generosity of Mike and Jenny Messner and Paul and Betsy Shiverick. The Messners' Speedwell Foundation also has donated a significant sum for the ongoing improvements of both the West Ashley Greenway and Bikeway.
The commission is working with the city and county to strengthen connections between the Greenway and Stono River County Park; they are linked by McLeod Mill Road, which passes safely underneath the Main Road approach to the Limehouse bridge.
The new Stono River County Park is also part of a bigger success story of the commission's role in open-space preservation, which has helped protect more than 11,000 acres. Some parcels are now parks offering active recreation, others more quiet scenery. And while about half of the commission's property still has not opened to the public, more than 1,500 additional acres are scheduled to open by 2025. The rest will open sometime after that, based partly on growth and demand.
To maintain our quality of life amid formidable growth pressures, it's vital that our regional network of publicly accessible open spaces and parks grows at least as fast as everything else. The Stono River County Park is a small but significant step toward that end.