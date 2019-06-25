We strongly welcome the decision by Dutch prosecutors to indict three Russians and a Ukrainian for murder in the destruction of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17. The plane was downed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, resulting in the loss of 298 lives.
And we encourage the Dutch authorities and the international investigation team that built the case against the accused to continue to pursue responsibility up the Russian chain of command, naming names.
Of course Russia unconvincingly continues to deny any responsibility. Russia’s foreign ministry said, “Once again, absolutely unfounded accusations are being made against the Russian side, aimed at discrediting Russia in the eyes of the international community.”
Instead, Russia has promoted various theories about the incident pointing the finger of blame at the Ukrainian government. But extremely thorough reconstruction of the incident shows that a high-altitude anti-aircraft missile of Russian design, known as the Buk, struck the fatal blow.
Investigators recovered video showing the missile transporter moving into Ukrainian rebel territory from Russia on the day of the incident. And they have accumulated communications evidence showing that the accused were directly involved in bringing the missile into Ukraine.
One call links a top Kremlin adviser to President Vladimir Putin to the decision to send the missile unit into Ukraine from Russia. Other intercepted calls suggest the airliner was targeted by mistake. Dutch prosecutors said that these could be presented in court as a defense.
The evidence behind the indictments will be presented beginning next spring in a Dutch court where it can be tested by cross examination. The accused will be tried in absentia if they do not appear in person. That they will show up appears unlikely at this point.
It is not the first time in recent years that Russia has been caught red-handed committing murder or attempted murder in a foreign country, and in none of the other incidents has the Russian government cooperated.
In exposing Russian responsibility in these cases, as well as in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election, law enforcement has been greatly aided by various national intelligence services and modern technology.
It used to be said that, because of deception and extreme secrecy, intelligence services fought each other in a hall of mirrors and could rarely be caught in action.
The Flight 17 investigation and the Mueller report are evidence that the old game of deniability can no longer be safely played. Russia would be wise to cut its losses, surrender the four men for trial, accept responsibility and compensate the victims.
The Putin regime should also end its all but open support for Ukrainian rebels and its ruthless practice of imprisoning or killing political opponents, dissidents and journalists.
This is the only way to go if Russia wants to begin moving toward friendlier relations and freer trade with the west — and eventually prosperity and peace.