The city of Charleston is putting to work some of the money it clawed back from the Charleston Redevelopment Corp. to help build about 75 units of affordable housing in West Ashley. The city signed off Tuesday on a $1.3 million “forgivable loan” to Greenville-based Homes of Hope to buy about 9 acres off S.C. Highway 61 at Dogwood Road.
The two- and three-bedroom townhomes will be made available to first-time buyers earning from 65% to 120% of the median income for the area, meaning single buyers who earn at least $35,490 but less than $65,520 and families with incomes between $62,300 and $93,480. This is important because home values in the Charleston area and particularly within city limits have risen much more quickly than salaries over the past several years.
And the homes will remain affordable virtually forever under two consecutive 99-year agreements with the Palmetto Community Land Trust, part of the Charleston Redevelopment Corp., which will own the land while the buyers will own the homes.
“The idea is that you take the cost of land out of the sale ... and ensure long-term affordability,” Housing Director Geona Johnson explained, adding that after about 30 years Homes of Hope won’t have to repay the loan.
That sounds like a smart play and the type of affordable housing Charleston could use more of. Ms. Johnson said the city uses several strategies for creating affordable housing and would continue to work with nonprofits such as Homes of Hope and for-profit housing companies, as well as land trusts and quasi-governmental organizations like the CRC.
Homes of Hope already owns about an acre of the property, and the city’s contribution will cover most of the roughly $1.85 million purchase price. So the deal also should be favorable to Homes of Hope, which as a bonus incorporates job training in its construction projects. The 21-year-old nonprofit built about 580 housing units last year, mostly in the Upstate.
Construction, which will be done in phases, is expected to start next summer and wrap up 24-30 months later, Ms. Johnson said.
Homeownership and stability go hand-in-hand. Making it affordable to median and below-median wage earners provides a step up and a path to the middle class. And that benefits society as a whole. So it’s encouraging to see the city strike a deal that will provide homes for people like public employees who might otherwise be unable to afford median-prices homes of $300,000 or more.
A Charleston County housing task force estimates that the region needs as many as 5,200 new housing units — about half affordable and about half market-rate — over the next 10 years to keep up with expected demand. Housing likely will remain a daunting challenge for the foreseeable future.
Many Americans pay up to half of their income in rent, and that’s a trap that leaves them little time or money to do anything other than make ends meet.
So it’s heartening to see the city making progress on the affordable housing front. It’s especially gratifying to see that money originally used to help revitalize King Street — the city loaned the CRC more than $20 million for what is now Belmond Charleston Place — is being used to create affordable housing. That seems to breathe life into the concept of “paying it forward.”