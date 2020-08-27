Editorial: A shocking approach to SC higher education — cooperative and student focused

It wasn’t long ago that South Carolina’s best-known colleges were known best for their competition — not just on the football field but for the Legislature’s largesse. From supercomputers to engineering schools, if Clemson had it, USC had to have it, and vice versa. And if Charleston had a medical school, then Columbia had to have one, too.
It was all predictable enough with no board of regents to make decisions about what our state’s system of higher education should look like. (The colleges persuaded the Legislature to gut the already-weak Commission on Higher Education when it tried to perform that role.)
That competition birthed an assortment of two-year regional campuses, as USC opened one in Florence (later spun off into Francis Marion), and Clemson followed with one in Sumter (later divested to USC). And as technical institutions grew up beside two-year colleges — literally, in the case of Sumter, where a parking lot divides the USC and technical colleges — two-year colleges lobbied the Legislature to become four-year colleges, and eventually universities.
For a small state with a small budget, the duplication bred from competition has often meant fewer course selections at two small colleges than would be available at one larger one, and lower overall quality at too many of them. In that sense, it’s very much like what we see in South Carolina’s tiny school districts, and in some cases, in tiny schools.
It is against that backdrop that we greet Monday’s announcement by Coastal Carolina University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. They have signed a “mutual assistance compact” to coordinate their schedules and share their facilities and, if necessary, even staff. While working together on planning, support and staffing could lead to administrative efficiencies, the big benefit for students will be their new access to libraries and other facilities, technology, even testing centers for proctored tests at any of the four schools.
In one sense, the compact is the next logical step for colleges that, like most S.C. colleges, have bridge agreements that make it easy for students to transfer credits from one institution to another. But it’s much more significant than that, because allowing students to use facilities at another college is just a short step away from allowing students to take classes at another college without having to transfer.
We don’t expect the mutual assistance compact to lead to a merger, but the potential just short of merger is huge: They might come to a point where they can eliminate duplicative course offerings or, because of the size of their combined enrollments, provide new courses or even degree programs that none of them would have the numbers to justify on their own.
Francis Marion President Fred Carter noted, correctly, that “it shouldn’t take a pandemic to bring about this type of agreement amongst our institutions.” But we’re impressed that the pandemic did lead to the agreement, and agree that it could — and should — “provide a model for colleges and universities across the state and the country.”
COVID-19 is likely to be more than a short-term challenge to institutions of higher education, as they try to retain their enrollments as students hesitate to return to campus or — in a growing number of cases — are barred from campus. Coming alongside a growing cultural backlash from the right, the pandemic also has the real potential to spark a reassessment of the role of colleges and universities play in our society.
The mindset demonstrated in this compact — a willingness to adapt and adjust to serve students in the way that meets their needs — will be essential to their survival.