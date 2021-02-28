Editorial: A red letter day for overlooked SC statesman

We were pleased to see that Black History Month didn’t go by this year without honoring one of South Carolina’s most significant — but also one of its most overlooked — African American figures.

Last week, members of the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill to rename the U.S. Post Office in Georgetown after the first African American to serve in their body, Joseph Rainey. He was born into slavery in Georgetown in 1832, and his father was a barber who eventually earned enough money to purchase his family’s freedom and move them to Charleston.

When drafted by the Confederacy during the Civil War, Joseph Rainey fled to Bermuda with his wife and went into business there. They returned to Georgetown soon after the war, and Mr. Rainey became chairman of that county’s new Republican Party, then served as a delegate to the 1868 state constitutional convention and won a Statehouse seat.

Those stepping stones eventually led to his election to Congress in 1870, where he served until 1879, after Reconstruction ended. It would take a half century before another African American would match Mr. Rainey’s eight-year-plus tenure.

Along with Robert Smalls, another former enslaved person elected to Congress from South Carolina, Mr. Rainey fought for racial equality, education and economic opportunity. But his historic story faded over time, particularly in comparison to Mr. Smalls, whose daring theft of a Confederate vessel from Charleston Harbor during the war burnished his legend.

In fact, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who represents Georgetown, told his colleagues that Mr. Rainey is “an American hero that I had never heard of before I got to Congress.” Mr. Rice worked along with the rest of the state’s House members to pass the “Joseph Hayne Rainey Memorial Post Office Building” bill. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace noted that Mr. Rainey’s “incredible leadership to our nation deserves much more than a Post Office, but this is certainly a start.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Of course, his story was remembered by some. Lorna Rainey, who lives in New York, learned about her great-grandfather from her aunt. “From the time I was 3 years old, my Aunt Olive would take me onto her knee every time I saw her and tell me the stories of her dad and the things he accomplished and the things that he went through before and during the time he was in Congress,” she told reporter Tyler Fleming. “I always knew who I was and, no matter what happened, no one could take that from me.”

Ms. Rainey has watched as interest in her ancestor has grown during the past 20 years. Many historians hope it grows more still, particularly as we look back at Reconstruction with fresh eyes.

“For 10 or 12 years, Reconstruction worked,” Brent Morris, director of the Institute for the Study of the Reconstruction Era, told Mr. Fleming. “African Americans were able to seek public office and represent the population. It was a powerful constituency. Reconstruction wasn’t this dark period, it was a chance for America to make good on the ideals set forth in 1776.”

The Georgetown Post Office on Charlotte Street is less than 2 miles away from Mr. Rainey’s childhood home on Prince Street, now a National Historic Landmark. Congressman Jim Clyburn said he hopes the new honor will shine new light on Joseph Rainey’s story and legacy.

“To truly honor the contributions of Joseph Rainey, and all African Americans, we must build on this progress by working together to address our country’s longstanding racial inequities and fulfill the promise of ‘liberty and justice for all,’” Mr. Clyburn said.

Exploring our past — particularly drawing lessons and inspiration from figures whose stories have been obscured by time — is a great way to better understand ourselves and work toward a brighter future.