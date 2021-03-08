Editorial: A promising reboot to Charleston County's Highway 41 project

It’s hard to recall a recent example when a highway project generated the kind of vast and immediate opposition that poured forth last year when Charleston County recommended widening S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. That’s why we’re encouraged to see a new approach and urge County Council to follow through with it.
Last week, county staff unveiled a revised $187 million plan for Highway 41 that would add only a center turn lane to the two-lane highway as it passes through Phillips, a historic African American settlement community that soon may be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. County Council should vote this month to adopt and pursue the concept.
Instead of harming Phillips, the revised project would widen other parts of Highway 41 outside that community — and it would widen Dunes West Boulevard to four lanes and give it a 35-mph speed limit, a planted median and a bike-pedestrian path. A new connector road also would be built to avoid widening Bessemer Road.
The county’s consultant, Rhett Reidenbach, with the Reveer Group, told council members he had never seen the level of public comment that the Highway 41 plan received. The 3,000 submitted comments were divided over the controversial five-lane plan. While the vast majority of commentaries and letters received by The Post and Courier were critical of the plan, clearly many Mount Pleasant residents, especially those in the Dunes West and Park West subdivisions, quietly favored it.
The smaller Phillips Community likely would have lost if the effort had not attracted broad support from regional business and preservation groups that believed it was wrong to ask the preexisting African American community to bear the brunt of solving a traffic problem it did very little to create. The coalition eventually included The Trident Association of Realtors, the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, the Coastal Conservation League, the Preservation Society of Charleston and the Southern Environmental Law Center. Winslow Hastie, president and CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation, is among those who are supportive of the county’s new approach, which he called a step in the right direction.
We’re also pleased to see initial, favorable reaction from leaders in the Phillips Community. According to reporter David Slade, adding a center turn lane through Phillips would require additional land from only two vacant properties there. Community president Richard Habersham said the new plan to divert more traffic around Phillips “is all we were asking for.”
The new alignment seems to be a promising compromise, but the details will require a lot of attention. Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Tom O’Rourke argued in a recent op-ed that the plan would harm Laurel Hill County Park. As a former director of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, Mr. O’Rourke noted that the park is an important part of African American history, too.
We agree, but we believe further work on the precise alignment — and possibly on mitigating the damage to the park, as Mr. O’Rourke also suggested — still represents a much more promising way forward than the previous plan to expand the length of Highway 41 to five lanes. The county also should listen to Park West and Dunes West residents about how best to minimize impacts there. Since the project also will involve a major reworking of the intersection of Highway 41 and U.S. Highway 17, there most assuredly will be concerns among those who live and own property near there. Their interests must be considered as well.
Another encouraging result of the debate is the renewed push to get the Phillips Community listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a project that already is under way. Its listing would be relatively rare because the historic value of Phillips lies less with its modest buildings than with its settlement pattern and long lot configurations.
Clearly, its historical feeling and associations will be better preserved without a five-lane highway cutting it in half.
We all should continue to look at the bigger picture of Charleston County’s historic African American settlement communities. Many remain at risk, and we need to be proactive in protecting them. Happily, the broad-based advocacy effort on behalf of the Phillips Community apparently has paid off, but the county, the town of Mount Pleasant and other local governments must continue to research and respect the dozens of other such communities that survive, especially since they inevitably will feel pressure from the region’s growth.
The threats to them might not be as dramatic as a new five-lane highway, but smaller developments, if ill-considered, can erode their integrity over time. That would be a loss for everyone.