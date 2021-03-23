Editorial: A promising project that would help preserve Charleston's mix

Those familiar with Charleston might find it ironic that one of the city’s more pressing debates involves a bid to preserve an old gas station here. After all, it was the threat a gas station posed to the Joseph Manigault House that led to the formation of the Society for Preservation of Old Dwellings (now the Preservation Society of Charleston).
But that was a century ago, and as the preservation movement has succeeded and expanded, now even gas stations are considered worth saving along with the city’s grandest homes.
Happily, the city already has seen a number of successes here — from the Historic Charleston Foundation’s gift shop at the old Batson Exxon Station at 108 Meeting St. to the Tiger Lily Florist on Spring Street and the nearby Fuel Charleston restaurant on Rutledge Avenue. But there have been losses, too, including the former Fort Sumter Shell Station at 71 King (which had morphed into Boxx Service Station before it was torn down), and the Sinclair Station at 158 Tradd St.
Importantly, there’s one more long-abandoned station, at 80 Ashley Ave., whose future could go either way. We certainly hope it ranks among those saved.
Fortunately, a business group has plans to turn the property and its 1,200-square-foot building into a small cafe that would offer breakfast and lunch as well as drinks until 6:30 p.m. To add to its appeal, a small garden shop would be set up there, too, which also would help produce enough income to defray the costly renovation.
The group plans to ask the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on April 20 for a variance that would allow the limited-hours cafe and small plant business. We would join with many Harleston Village residents in asking the board to give every consideration to helping make this happen. “If it doesn’t go through, I think it would just be the biggest example of bureaucratic failure,” resident Jack Handegan III told reporter Warren Wise. “They can build the huge Jasper project three blocks away but not this. I don’t know how you can say it doesn’t fit in the neighborhood.”
Of course, not all neighbors agree, but they should be pleased that this business will operate almost exclusively during daylight hours. In another step to meet residents’ concerns, the group has reduced its planned outdoor seats from 36 (which already was well below what code allowed) to only 25.
If zoning officials and neighborhood residents don’t support this project, it’s unclear when another plan might surface to renovate a unique but endangered property. It is zoned residential, but it’s difficult to envision how a residence could be built there without demolishing or at least obscuring the existing buildings. And that would be a shame for a city that already has seen much of the commercial flavor drain from its historic neighborhoods.
Winslow Hastie, CEO of Historic Charleston Foundation, said he’s excited about the proposed business, adding, “We’ve been supportive of commercial in neighborhoods as long as they’re sensitive to their surroundings.”
Such sensitivity should include a small-scale operation with relatively little noise, sensitive design, mostly daylight hours and mostly foot traffic. The cafe and plant shop proposal seems to check all those boxes. And unlike a small office or yet another residence, it’s likely to add to the flavor of Harleston Village — a place where residents might gather and relax for a bit.
As we’ve noted before, a big reason Charleston is considered a national leader in historic preservation is that it was among the first cities to attempt to preserve an entire district, not just individual buildings of architectural or historical note. These older modest buildings, along with the rest, contribute to our memories and the city’s special sense of place. If we take it for granted that they’ll always be there, we’re likely to wake up one morning and realize how wrong we were.