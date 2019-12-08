Only time will tell how quickly — or even if — Citadel Mall evolves into a dense new urban mix of residential, office and retail, but Charleston City Council has done its part to ensure the end result could be something unique and transformative.
The envisioned project, known as Epic Center, would be a dramatic change, possibly home to a new corporate headquarters tower with as many as 18 stories, more than any other building in the Lowcountry.
This is just part of what would be allowed under a zoning plan that City Council approved last week. The plan is notable for its inclusion of affordable housing and for the flexibility it provides developers who face the daunting task of turning West Ashley’s underused shopping mall into something new and vigorous.
The city has long struggled with how best to encourage more dense development inside its limits rather than in the farms and forests that lie beyond its suburbs. A special gathering place rezoning was created years ago to foster this new sort of infill, but that largely has faded away as residents pushed back against projects that offered far more drawbacks than pluses.
Citadel Mall looks like a different case, partly because it’s already intensely developed. Its problem is that it’s simply underused. Adding density here also promises to be less controversial because the mall site is relatively farther away from most existing neighborhoods.
As City Council debated the rezoning, some expressed concern about whether the city or others would come up with the necessary subsidy to maximize the number of affordable housing units there. It’s a legitimate concern, and one that the city should do its best to follow through on as the project moves ahead.
Citadel Mall was mentioned at least 80 times in the West Ashley Master Plan, the blueprint for Charleston’s efforts to breathe new life into its largest suburb. The plan recognizes that one problem is too many West Ashley residents (about 80 percent) commute out of the suburb to get to work. As City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says, “One of the best ways to reduce traffic is to create employment where people live.”
There are precedents in Lakewood, Colorado, and Columbus, Ohio, of breaking up old malls and replacing them with something more urban. The challenge is trickier at Citadel Mall because the current developer doesn’t own some of the anchor stores, which will remain as long as they want. The zoning plan affects 53 acres of the roughly 100 acres in the greater mall footprint.
In short, if the project succeeds under the zoning approved by City Council, it would be something unlike the region has seen to date: a new, genuine town center with an urban mix of residential, including affordable units, commercial and office, all knitted together by attractive public spaces and enhanced drainage.
West Ashley’s Master Plan calls the mall redevelopment “an extraordinary opportunity.” It’s encouraging that it has taken this important step forward.