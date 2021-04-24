Editorial: A new interstate? SC has better ways to spend Biden infrastructure funds.

One of the biggest challenges with “free” money is making sure you don’t spend it irresponsibility. And as the Congress considers President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials seem determined to fail that test.

There are a lot of ways South Carolina could spend an influx of federal infrastructure funds well — replacing our most dangerous bridges, resurfacing crumbling roads, realigning dangerous intersections, investing in drainage projects and internet capacity. The list goes on.

But Myrtle Beach’s Sun News reports that Mr. McMaster was on the Grand Strand Monday talking up the long-fantasized Interstate 73 as a prime contender for new federal infrastructure spending. The governor told the local chamber of commerce that the overpriced new interstate to the beach — which would destroy sensitive wetlands and run parallel to an existing freeway — is “a priority” for our state. He even endorsed diverting some of South Carolina's federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for it. If the Biden administration will sign off on that. Which it shouldn’t.

Meantime, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who represents the Grand Strand, told the newspaper that he’s working to make sure whatever package clears the Congress allows spending on new interstates, which some in the Biden administration wisely want to bar.

It’s bad enough that we might squander whatever federal money comes to South Carolina from an infrastructure package, assuming one becomes law. But Mr. McMaster said our state also should kick in some of the funding for the zombie highway. The only saving grace is that the state Transportation Committee can't commit money to build new highways without legislative approval.

It’s worth recalling that Mr. McMaster is largely responsible for the most recent resurrection of the plan to extend South Carolina’s other zombie highway boondoggle: the long-debated extension of Interstate 526 from U.S. Highway 17 to James Island in Charleston County. So lawmakers need to resist any I-73 entreaties.

And we need our representatives in Washington focusing on ways to make sure any new infrastructure funding goes toward higher priorities.

Horry County probably does need better evacuation routes. But just as Charleston County would better serve the public by investing in flood mitigation instead of the similarly unnecessary and expensive I-526 extension, Horry County could upgrade the S.C. 38-U.S. 501 corridor to be as useful as an interstate for $147 million to $428 million, according to 2011 projections. Even if that cost estimate has doubled in the past decade, it's still a bargain compared to the projections of $1.2 billion to as much as $4 billion for the portion of I-73 that would connect Myrtle Beach to I-95.

The other thing the proposed I-73 has in common with I-526 is unnecessary environmental degradation. Environmentalists say I-73' construction would impact 324 acres of wetlands and other protected aquatic areas, including the Little Pee Dee Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, which includes land along the Little Pee Dee River in Marion and Horry counties. The project also would cut off an important corridor for black bears and fragment other valuable wildlife habitat.

There's a big question about whether our country needs to commit to $2 trillion in new infrastructure spending at the moment — and whether the Congress can find a responsible way to pay for it. But whatever it agrees to, South Carolina needs to make sure that we spend our share wisely. Building new interstate highways doesn't pass that test.