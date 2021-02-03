Editorial: A modest proposal for SC heartbeat abortion bill

If the U.S. Supreme Court one day allows states to ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected, that ban could take effect immediately in South Carolina under the bill the Senate passed last week. That's the good news for people who want to outlaw abortion and bad news for people who want to keep it legal.

But there is practically no chance that S.1, which the House is expected to pass and Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign in short order, will hasten the day the Supreme Court makes such a decision.

More than a dozen states already have passed similar laws, which are making their way through the federal courts. If the more conservative high court wants to declare a heartbeat law constitutional — or if it wants to go further and strike down Roe v. Wade — it already has ample opportunities heading its way.

Adding a South Carolina law to the mix won’t make a difference to the court.

It will, however, make a difference to the taxpayers of South Carolina, as the bill is currently written, because abortion providers or women seeking an abortion will file a lawsuit, and S.C. taxpayers will pay attorneys to defend that lawsuit in a long and drawn-out process that will involve injunctions and restraining orders and perhaps one day a hearing on the merits, in the U.S. District Court and the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. And if the Supreme Court hasn’t ruled on one of those many similar laws by the time our case is ripe for consideration — and even if it has ruled, if the decision was to strike it down — we’ll go through the process at the Supreme Court.

The litigation could drag on for years, and cost many millions of dollars. (There is no reason to think the price will approach the $75 million the state paid private attorneys last year for working on a lawsuit against the U.S. Energy Department that morphed into four cases with multiple appeals and dragged on for four years, but the timeframe is not inconceivable.)

Whatever you think about abortion, that's bad news.

Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey acknowledged that defending the law will be “expensive,” but he said the cost was worth the possibility “of saving thousands of lives every year.”

But it’s quite possible the bill will never save a single life — even if the Supreme Court eventually changes course — and not just because the high court already has plenty of other opportunities to uphold a fetal-heartbeat law.

If the court were to do what abortion opponents want, and declare that life is protected from conception — the most logical rationale for striking down Roe — there would be no need for the Legislature to pass a law to restrict abortion. A Supreme Court decision declaring a new right automatically invalidates laws to the contrary — as Roe did to the abortion restrictions South Carolina had on the books in 1973.

Even if the high court upheld a heartbeat law without overturning Roe, our Legislature could act quickly to pass a law going as far as the decision allowed — without having to pay lawyers to defend it in court.

We know legislators aren’t going to abandon S.1 now that they’ve finally gotten it through the Senate. But if House members really are conservative, they will add a provision that protects S.C. taxpayers from the attorney fees that will not produce anything more than attorney fees.

One way would be to prohibit state funds from being used to hire outside attorneys to defend the law. We do, after all, have a completely competent attorney general’s office, whose job is to defend state laws.

Better still, the House could take a page from the Louisiana Legislature, which tied implementation of its fetal heartbeat law to federal court approval of a similar law in Mississippi. That way, Mississippi taxpayers pay for the litigation instead of Louisiana taxpayers. We're sure lawmakers can figure out a way to make implementation of S.1 contingent on a Supreme Court ruling in favor of any of the dozen similar laws in the pipeline.

And once Mr. McMaster signs the bill into law, we hope those lawmakers whose sole interest is outlawing abortion will stop hijacking completely unrelated bills and allow the Legislature to focus on the many problems that it clearly can act on without inviting costly litigation and without violating the Supreme Court’s current interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.