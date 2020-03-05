Editorial: A lot more is at stake in Mick Mulvaney's secret court records than Mick Mulvaney

There’s no reason the public needs to know all the latest details about a business dispute involving Mick Mulvaney. Lots of reasons people might want those details, since the former S.C. congressman and current acting White House Chief of Staff is so close to the president. But no reason anyone needs to see them.

The same is true of most disputes between business partners we’ve never heard of — and between divorcing spouses and landlords and tenants and most other private parties.

And as long as the disputes don’t involve the government, the warring parties have every right to keep their disputes private ... right up until the minute they file a lawsuit and ask our judges to referee the dispute.

At that point, it becomes a matter of public interest. Public record, in fact, according to the state constitution. Our courts and court records are required to be open because taxpayers spend a lot of money maintaining our court system. And because our free and open society depends on public trust in the impartiality and fairness of our judges, and we can’t evaluate judges’ performance if we can’t see what information they considered in reaching their conclusions.

This brings us back to Mr. Mulvaney. As The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports, Circuit Judge Brian Gibbons issued an order in November sealing several records in a case involving a failed 2007 business deal that Mr. Mulvaney was involved in. But the judge didn’t make his order public, and the copy that Mr. Brown was eventually able to obtain gave as its only justification the fact that all the parties agreed to the secrecy.

That’s not good enough as a matter of principle, and it’s not good enough under S.C. court rules, which require judges to perform a balancing test that starts out with the presumption that all records should be open and includes such factors as the need to ensure a fair trial and witness cooperation. The fact that the judge’s order wasn’t even publicly available compounds his failure to follow the rules.

The good news is that within hours after the publication of Mr. Brown’s article, Judge Gibbons reversed himself and opened the records, explaining that “upon further reflection of the balancing factors set forth in Rule 41.1 of the SCRCP, the Court finds the drastic remedy of sealing the record in this case, even though presented to the Court as a Consent Order, is not appropriate.”

The bad news is that Judge Gibbons’ new order essentially acknowledges that he had no legitimate reason to authorize “the drastic remedy” of sealing records in the first place. And that it never would have been written if not for our reporting. It underscores our suspicion that this sort of thing happens routinely.

Most court cases involve people we’ve never heard of, and records are usually sealed when all the parties agree, so unless we undertook a systematic review of all litigation, we’d have no way to prove our suspicion. And even that wouldn’t be definitive if, like Judge Gibbons, judges aren’t making their orders to seal records publicly available.

But judges drape a veil of secrecy over enough high-profile cases for us to see that it happens more frequently than it should. It’s something they need to stop doing, not just for our sake but for their own, since secrecy breeds public suspicion about the entire court system.

With such a high-profile case as a backdrop, this might be a good time for our judges to reread rule 41.1 of the S.C. Rules of Civil Procedure. And it probably wouldn’t hurt for the S.C. Supreme Court to remind lower-court judges about that language in Article 1, Section 9 of our state constitution: “All courts shall be public.”