Editorial: A greenbelt project that would give West Ashley a black eye

The revitalization of West Ashley, one of Charleston’s most urgent priorities in recent years, will suffer a serious setback if city and county officials don’t undo a plan to build a gas station on one of its most important and visible redevelopment sites.
At issue is the future of the old Church Creek Plaza, a blighted parcel at S.C. Highway 61 and Parsonage Road where a grocery store and shopping center once stood.
The city’s new master plan for West Ashley singles out the site as a potential neighborhood center — the kind of place where people would want to gather, not simply whiz past in their cars.
The more high-quality destinations West Ashley has, the less driving its residents will have to do, so the thinking went.
“Buildings front the streets, creating a great pedestrian environment. Ample parking is located behind the buildings. A public open space between the proposed buildings and Ashley River-Old Parsonage Road allows for the preservation of existing large oak trees,” the plan envisioned.
But that opportunity would be lost under a proposal to build a gas station and fast food restaurant there, a plan given partial approval last week by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals.
What’s worse, $3.1 million in public greenbelt money would be spent to pull it off.
That’s because the gas station would be built next to a new publicly funded 4.2-acre park, which also would handle the gas station’s drainage runoff.
City Councilman Peter Shahid of West Ashley, who also chairs the West Ashley Revitalization Commission, says he’s “terribly disappointed” with the plan, which he correctly believes will result in yet another jarring, inappropriate development that will make future residents ask themselves, “How did that get built?”
“We’re recreating the same problem we started off with trying to address,” Mr. Shahid said. “We have taken a huge step backward, and the losers in all of this are the citizens of Charleston and the citizens of West Ashley. Someone is not paying attention to what the community has demanded. We can do better.”
The gas station clashes with not only Plan West Ashley but also the Charleston County Comprehensive Plan and the Ashley River Road Corridor Overlay District.
Certainly, neither the city nor county can dictate to a private property owner that he must construct a certain building on his property.
But they can insist that he follow existing zoning requirements, rather than giving him permission to deviate from those requirements. And they certainly don’t have to use public money to facilitate any deviations.
City and county officials would be better off scuttling the entire plan, park and all.
It’s more important to get this done right than done fast.
The proposal needs two special exceptions and seven variances from the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals, only a few of which have been granted — a sure sign of a square peg being forced into a round hole.
We urge county planners and Board of Zoning Appeals members not to grant further variances to help this along, and city and county officials should find a way to undo the plan and work toward something more in keeping with what West Ashley residents have said they wanted.
Those two governments already plan to spend $3 million in this area, including land for a park and a new fire station for St. Andrews PSD, so they should make sure their investment creates something more people truly want to see built.
High-quality redevelopment takes time, patience and money.
When a gas station was proposed for another prominent West Ashley site in need of revitalization, the former Piggly Wiggly on Sumar Street, the city pushed back and ultimately bought the property, which it’s developing slowly but in a way that jibes with West Ashley’s master plan.
The Parsonage Road-Highway 61 site, near the gateway to the Ashley River Historic District, deserves the same kind of effort.
Many of those who defended the gas station plan cited nearby existing uses along Highway 61, including a fast food restaurant, another gas station and convenience store as well as an auto parts store.
Certainly, yet another gas station and fast food restaurant would not completely clash with that, but it would signal that the community has given up hope of ever getting anything better.