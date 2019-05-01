The poor condition of crowded and unsafe American streets, roads and highways is the daily fare of every commuter and drives up the costs of goods that travel by truck. So it is encouraging that President Donald Trump and the Democratic congressional leadership teamed up this week to promise $2 trillion for major improvements to American “infrastructure” over a period of years.
But before celebrating that commitment, lawmakers must take a good look at what is being proposed and who is going to pay for it. In the public announcement of the agreement, the definition of infrastructure grew so hazy that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke grandly of creating jobs and improving public health and the environment.
The classic definition of infrastructure used by the Congressional Budget Office and others includes just six categories: roads, public transportation, aviation, water resources such as dams, water transportation and water utilities. Democratic leaders said President Trump agreed with them that improving broadband communications should also count.
But the items in the definition used by the American Society of Civil Engineers in coming up with its 2018 statement that the nation should spend $2 trillion more over the next decade on infrastructure also include needs in the nation’s energy sector, ports, schools, public parks, and solid and hazardous waste management, none of which appear to be on the list of Mr. Trump or the Democratic leadership.
A much more modest proposal last year by the Business Roundtable, using the classic definition of the term, identified $737 billion in needed new infrastructure investments over 10 years with a good economic rate of return.
There is already a major disconnect between Mr. Trump and the Democratic leadership over who should pay for the improvements. House Democrats have introduced a plan to have the federal government pick up the lion’s share of new funding, which could amount to more than $1 trillion over a decade. They want Mr. Trump to rescind part of last year’s tax relief and also to increase the federal fuel tax. Even so, most of the federal money would have to be borrowed.
In contrast, last year Mr. Trump backed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan with most of the funding, $1.3 trillion, coming from states, communities and private investors. The plan envisioned using revenues from the new infrastructure to underwrite borrowing with an emphasis, for example, on toll roads.
Mr. Trump and the Democrats are scheduled to meet again toward the end of May to discuss financing.
The pattern of public infrastructure funding has changed over the past 60 years, with the amount of national income devoted to it falling from a peak of about 3 percent of GDP in the early 1960s to about 2.3 percent today. The federal share also has fallen, from about one-third to about one-fourth of total public spending. And total public investment spending has declined since 2008.
Public investment in infrastructure should rise. But Congress has not increased road taxes to keep pace with rising needs, and the Highway Trust Fund borrowed $140 billion from the government’s general revenues between 2008 and 2018. CBO expects it to borrow another $161 billion by 2028.
The principle behind the Highway Trust Fund, which is the same as the principle behind toll roads, is sound. Users should help to pay for the roads they use.
In cases in which infrastructure investment produces demonstrable benefits to productivity and economic output it makes financial sense to borrow for infrastructure improvements. But so far there is little reasonable argument for the federal government to be the main borrower, especially when contemplating $2 trillion in new debt.