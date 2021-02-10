Editorial: A deserving honor for Septima Poinsette Clark

This Black History Month is special for many reasons, one of which includes the new national recognition for one of South Carolina's most significant civil rights heroes — African American educator Septima Poinsette Clark, who now appears on a new $1 coin from the U.S. Mint.
It's a deserving honor for a native Charlestonian known as the “Mother of the Movement,” a daughter of a former slave who taught school on Johns Island, then in Charleston and Columbia and took part in the class-action lawsuit that forced the state to pay the same salaries to black and white teachers. She lost her teaching job in 1956 because she took a principled stand against a new law that prohibited state employees from being members of civil rights organizations such as the NAACP.
After her firing, Ms. Clark began teaching even more at the Highlander Folk School in Tennessee, a small center that worked on social justice. Among her students was Rosa Parks, whose refusal to move to the back of a public bus helped launch the Montgomery bus boycott, a milestone in the still-emerging civil rights movement. After the center was forced to close in 1961, Ms. Clark worked with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. In her latter years, she returned to Charleston and won a school board election. The governor reinstated her teacher's pension, the first of what would be many late-in-life and posthumous honors.
The new $1 coin shows her marching with three African American students carrying books and an American flag, and it's South Carolina's piece of the ongoing American Innovation $1 Coin Program that began in 2018. It will conclude in 2030, after commemorating pioneering individuals, groups and inventions from all 50 states.
Artist Justin Kunz created the coin design, which was blessed by the governor's office. While legal tender, it's unlikely many of us will get the coin back as change, but it can be purchased in rolls of 25 or 100. There's also a limited, reverse proof version for sale for $11.50.
Some may see a bit of a disconnect honoring Ms. Clark with a coin, given how the struggle for economic equality was a central part of her story (and the wider civil rights movement), but it's hard for us not to see it as a worthy honor of a relatively recent historical figure whose contributions look more impressive with the passage of time.
“If that helps to educate more people, both in and outside of South Carolina, about her work and the issues she promoted, then fine,” Millicent Brown, a community activist and former Claflin University professor, told reporter Adam Parker. "If there is not some tangible, ongoing commitment to her work, then it becomes just a perfunctory gesture.”
The work of striving for full racial equality goes on, particularly in the crucial area of providing a high-quality education for all, rich and poor, black and white — the area to which Ms. Clark dedicated most of her life. A new coin might seem like a small step, but bestowing such recognition on a sometimes-overlooked civil rights giant is still a step that should inspire.