Editorial: A debate that helped no one

Surely, we thought, the initial reviews of the first presidential debate had to be wrong. Surely they were missing some valuable policy discussion, some distinction in the two candidates’ philosophy of governing that would give Americans a clearer picture of their competing visions for the country’s future.
Sadly, even after some of the heat dissipated from Tuesday night’s performance, it remained clear that the debate was as we saw it: a disappointing spectacle.
The losers were the millions of Americans who tuned in to watch President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden try to convince voters that they have the best plan to lead our nation out of its current crises and into a brighter tomorrow.
We had hoped for much more since this election comes at a particularly unsettled time in America’s history. But neither man was up to the task of focusing on the important challenges facing the country — or of even being presidential for roughly 90 minutes.
Mr. Trump was combative as usual, and clearly the more aggressive of the two, but he hardly stopped talking long enough for Mr. Biden to perhaps make a mistake, which should have been one of Mr. Trump’s goals coming into the night. He also failed to clearly denounce white supremacy when he had the chance. If the polls are to be believed, his reelection chances hinge on persuading large numbers of voters outside of his core supporters that they should throw in with him. His performance Tuesday likely did not advance that strategy.
Mr. Biden couldn’t seem to help himself either, interrupting the president and even stooping to the kind of name-calling that Mr. Trump is known for. Calling Mr. Trump a “clown” and a “racist,” and telling him to “shut up,” is hardly the image of a candidate who professes to want to return dignity to the nation’s highest office.
Moderator Chris Wallace clearly had his hands full with the two surly combatants, but his questioning failed to pull the answers we needed out of the candidates.
In sum, the chaotic debate failed to instill much-needed confidence in either Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden. That’s a real shame, since 2020 has drained the optimism and confidence out of so many Americans. We could have used more clarity on the critical issues and some encouragement that one of them was the leader we need. Instead, we got a bleak sitcom that was poorly cast.
We welcome the announcement Wednesday by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates that it will add more structure to the format of the remaining debates to “ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” Perhaps additional guardrails will help keep the two men focused.
Both candidates also must be mindful of voters and reassess their strategies for their next debate Oct. 15 in Miami. In the meantime, we encourage their running mates to learn from Tuesday’s mess and focus on the issues when they take the stage next Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Because the last thing any of us needs is another insult-laden sideshow.