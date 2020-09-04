Editorial: A curtain descends on Hong Kong

The Chinese government’s seizure of a boat carrying Hong Kong residents to Taiwan and the imprisonment of the passengers on the mainland brings back agonizing memories of others who once fled Cuba and Vietnam by boat after those countries were smothered under communist rule.
In late August, the Chinese coast guard captured a boat carrying a dozen Hong Kong residents 16-33 years old and cited them for illegally leaving Chinese waters, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some of the passengers face serious charges of participating in pro-democracy demonstrations, which is their real “offense.”
On Aug. 31, the state-run China Daily published an English-language editorial that included this warning: “Hong Kong lawbreakers should give up the illusion of evading justice by seeking shelter on ... (Taiwan) or elsewhere.”
Like a boa constrictor squeezing the life out of its victim, China is trying with increasing urgency to crush the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.
On Aug. 10, Chinese authorities arrested independent publisher Jimmy Lai for allegedly colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security; for conspiracy to defraud; and for intention to incite secession. It also raided the offices of his pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and seized documents.
Mr. Lai shrugged off the arrest as a symbolic move to show that China’s new approach to Hong Kong had teeth. But he is likely to face serious consequences. “There is always a price to pay. I have been fighting throughout the years,” he said. “Without freedom you have nothing left.” Considering the circumstances, those were heroic words.
China abruptly bypassed the Hong Kong legislature in June when it passed a sweeping national security law pertaining to Hong Kong. The Hong Kong legislature’s effort to pass such a law, authorizing Chinese officials to arrest Hong Kong citizens, was stymied by prolonged demonstrations in the city by pro-democracy advocates.
By enacting the new law, China abrogated the treaty under which it gained control of Hong Kong in 1997. That document, known as the Basic Law, called for Hong Kong’s legislature and chief executive to be chosen by universal suffrage after a transition period, and for a national security law to be enacted by the Hong Kong legislature.
China has blocked universal suffrage. Now it has taken control of the city.
The Chinese power grab also has put on notice members of the large expatriate community who are an essential part of Hong Kong’s prosperity as a financial and shipping center. Now they too may be summarily arrested and taken to jails in China, where justice is what the Communist Party says it is.
This new risk is likely to chill foreign investment in Hong Kong and contribute to the city’s decline.
With China’s mass imprisonment of Muslim minority Uighurs and its assault on Hong Kong democrats, it is clear that China is moving toward a domestic crackdown on dissent and minority rights under leader Xi Jinping.
Xi is also increasing international tensions with his possessive reach for bases in the South China Sea to control seaward approaches to Taiwan. Those actions override internationally recognized borders and threaten freedom of navigation.
It is clear that Taiwan is in his sights. The challenge to democracy and trade throughout Asia is threatened. Hong Kong, once a vibrant city, is only the first of his intended victims.
The United States has promised to help Taiwan defend itself but has no formal obligation to defend the island. China often has probed U.S. presidents to see if they will blink on the question of Taiwan and American naval operations in the South China Sea. A showdown is surely looming for whoever wins our Nov. 3 presidential election.