Editorial: A conduct code likely won't hurt, but it might not help either

The outrage over Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin’s involvement in a rally downtown that drew people who identified with the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys sparked condemnations from council colleagues and community members disappointed with the first-term councilman. That’s certainly understandable.
It’s also led to talk of City Council adopting a code of conduct for elected and appointed officials. That’s certainly understandable, too.
But while such a code might be well-intended — we all could benefit from more civility and decorum in politics — it won’t give council any options it doesn’t already have.
The city’s legal department is drafting a code that is expected to clarify how city officials should conduct themselves. But its operative word will be “should,” not “shall,” because state law already sets out conditions under which council members might be suspended or removed from office, such as committing a crime of moral turpitude or moving outside their council district.
In other words, the code can make clear what sort of conduct might bring a public rebuke from City Council, but it will have more bark than bite.
All city officials, even the most immature or unrestrained, have First Amendment rights. And so does City Council, which already can issue a public rebuke in the form of a resolution if enough members vote to do so.
Aside from his role in promoting the rally — which he ultimately didn’t attend — Mr. Griffin has admitted he “used a poor choice of words” in a taped phone conversation later released to the public, adding he does not condone his language and has “learned a very valuable lesson from the situation and intend to use this lesson in all my future endeavors.”
After the rally, community leaders and groups called for Mr. Griffin’s resignation, while more than 35,000 people signed an online petition urging him to resign. Council members Jason Sakran and Carol Jackson signed the petition and issued statements condemning what Mr. Griffin said.
He also was removed from the city’s Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation commission.
Next year, City Council might be presented with a new code of conduct, but it’s hard to figure how that might change things. Mount Pleasant Town Council passed a three-page code of conduct resolution in 2017, and it calls for town officials to agree to, among other things, “refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other members, the staff or public.”
It says “council members who intentionally and repeatedly do not follow proper conduct, as described above, may be subject to various reprimands and/or sanctions, as provided by Robert’s Rules of Order. More serious infractions will be reported to the State Ethics Board.”
Councilman Gary Santos, who pushed for the code along with former Councilman Jim Owens, said he feels it has had a positive effect in Mount Pleasant. Simply by signing onto the code voluntarily, council members and board members are reminded that their conduct is under scrutiny. “We haven’t had any issues yet. There’s been maybe one or two times people have brought it up,” Mr. Santos said, adding no reprimands or sanctions have been called for or issued.
A code of conduct can be designed to allow council members to reprimand a colleague for a genuine misstep, but it also could be used to level an accusation of little or no consequence. Charleston’s regrettable and pointless fuss over a $10.57 upcharge for printing mayoral business cards comes to mind.
While Mount Pleasant’s code of conduct hasn’t done any such harm, it also hasn’t given Town Council any new tool to use against a member whose conduct it finds disagreeable — or worse.
Ultimately, the speech or conduct of our elected officials — no matter how controversial or offensive to their colleagues — will be judged by the voters who put them in office.
They’re the real bosses, and we put our trust in them.