With freshwater becoming ever more precious in Mount Pleasant, customers have a choice: Embrace conservation or pay dramatically more for water.
In an effort to help a key aquifer rebound from decades of overuse, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is holding Mount Pleasant Waterworks to a graduated groundwater permit that allows it to pump about 2.4 billion gallons this year, then taper off over the next three years to about what it drew in 2018 — around 1.7 billion gallons per year.
The righteous intent is to protect the health of the Middendorf aquifer, a vast underground supply of water that has developed a “cone of depression” in the Mount Pleasant area over the years.
But MPW delivers about 2.7 billion gallons per year to customers, buying about 40 percent of that from Charleston Water System. And MPW General Manage Clay Duffie anticipates having to buy more water from CWS to make up the difference, which would drive up rates.
MPW can appeal to DHEC’s board to loosen the reins. But even if it did, that wouldn’t reduce the need for conserving water in Mount Pleasant — or ensuring the health of the aquifer.
MPW already encourages conservation by using tiered billing rates. Rates double for individual customers who exceed 300 gallons per day, or 9,200 gallons per month, then triple at more than 18,400 gallons and quadruple at more than 27,600 gallons per month. As reported by The Post and Courier’s David Slade, some residents were shocked when they received bills of $1,000 or more over the summer.
But according to a 2014 study by the Government Accountability Office, average American families waste about 740 gallons per month and could painlessly reduce their water usage by about 20 percent, first by cutting back on outdoor irrigation, which accounts for about 30 percent of household use. Fixing leaks, installing low-flow toilets and using only what is necessary will take you the rest of the way.
Put another way, MPW might not need to buy more water, and raise its rates, if its customers conserve enough. That’s not a pipe dream. Some big and growing U.S. cities in notably dry places use less water than they did 30 years ago.
Here’s how to get started. MPW offers a free household audit that can help identify not only waste from overwatering but leaks in water systems. For more information, see the MPW website or call customer service at 843-884-9626.
MPW can probably adhere to its permit, but without some significant help from its customers over the next five years or so, it will likely have to buy more water and charge more for delivering it. So save now or pay later.