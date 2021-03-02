Editorial: A classical mandate that mercifully did not stand the test of time

There is absolutely nothing wrong with designing new federal buildings in the classical style — a beloved tradition that is exemplified in many of our nation’s most iconic buildings and memorials. But the idea that a few people in the federal government should be able to mandate this style always struck us as a wrongheaded move.
So we’re pleased to see President Joe Biden reverse former President Donald Trump’s executive order to make classical architecture the default style for new federal buildings. While Trump’s order did not outright ban other designs from consideration, the order was condemned by many, including the American Institute of Architects and National Trust for Historic Preservation, for seeking to impose a national style.
Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, widely respected in the nation’s architecture and preservation circles, called it “a very bad idea.”
While the Trump administration had considered the order since last February, the president didn’t sign the “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture” order until December. South Carolina had few if any pending federal building projects in the works that were affected by the order, but if left intact it certainly would have had some effect here over time.
Justin Shubow, the recently elected chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and a Trump appointee, had pushed for the order. He told The New York Times he was disappointed by President Biden’s decision to reverse it but he “intends to work with the Biden administration to promote change that will construct a truly democratic architecture.”
In the bigger picture, this most recent back-and-forth on executive orders — this time regarding the architectural style of federal buildings — is yet another example of how Congress needs to focus more on its job of governing and policy rather than ceding so much to the executive branch.
There is a legitimate debate to be had about whether our nation is doing enough to ensure that our new federal buildings are of the highest quality, including their functionality, durability and aesthetics. We recognize that latter quality — so often in the eye of the beholder — can be the most difficult to judge. But this debate also should be about empowering local voices to ensure new federal buildings complement the unique variety of the nation’s urban landscapes.
Architect Peter Exley, this year’s president of the American Institute of Architects, said by reversing the order, the Biden administration has given communities more freedom as far as design choice goes. “This is fundamental to an architect’s process and to achieving the highest quality buildings possible,” he said in a statement.
There’s no question classical architecture stands the test of time, but to mandate this style implies that even our most creative architects and local leaders should not be trusted to try something new. Our best federal buildings should reflect the best of all of us; it’s hard to see how an undemocratic, top-down edict would make that happen.