Editorial: A Charleston hero no longer lost to history

It’s not surprising that the violent death of Charleston Police Pvt. John T. Martin became lost to history for decades. What’s important is that his heroism is lost no longer, that this 19th century officer is finally getting his due. And that his story is being retold to make the city a better place.
Pvt. Martin was among the first African American police officers on the city force during Reconstruction, when federal troops occupied Charleston following the Civil War. One of these white soldiers shot and killed Pvt. Martin after he responded to a disturbance on King Street on the night of July 21, 1870. He later died at home; two soldiers faced trials but were acquitted.
This tragic part of city history might have remained forgotten had Mr. Martin not come to the attention of a retired Wyoming State Capitol police officer who was trying to locate forgotten Wyoming officers killed in the line of duty. Around the same time the city received the letter from Wyoming, former law enforcement officer and historian Danny Crooks also ran across similar information.
That put Sgt. Craig DuBose of the Charleston Police Department in motion, and he soon confirmed the story and obtained a copy of Mr. Martin’s death certificate with help from Charleston County Library historian Nic Butler. The cause of death is listed simply as “murder.”
Mr. Martin’s name was added to the stone memorial to slain city officers at Brittlebank Park in May, and he was honored last week with inclusion in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia. His name also is carved into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, a memorial that honors fallen peace officers from across the country.
We agree with Chief Luther Reynolds, who says: “I think every officer who is killed in the line of duty, particularly in this case feloniously killed, should be recognized as a hero, period. Whether it happened today or 150 years ago, this is a police officer who has given his life, and the city should recognize this act of heroism.”
The city also is to be commended for using Pvt. Martin’s story to promote racial justice. His story is being folded into a new “Heal our City, Heal our Nation” event series that will explore policing, racial healing and transformation. The city and many other local groups are playing key roles. On Oct. 17, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a genealogy conference highlighting the research of African Americans in general and Pvt. Martin’s ancestry in particular.
This larger work also involved a successful effort to track down Mr. Martin’s descendants. One was found: Johanna Martin-Carrington, living right here, and coincidentally her husband, James Carrington, served as the first African American chief of police in Compton, California. She told The Post and Courier’s Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. that she is glad to see the city’s progress in addressing its past, adding, “I’m glad to be back home.”
Charleston’s history is so rich that no scholar can know all of its details, and it’s so vast that an important story can largely disappear, until someone from far away happens to run across it and then brings it to the attention of a wider audience.
The effort to honor Mr. Martin represents exactly the sort of historical additions we’d like to see more of, specifically those that help paint a more complete picture of our past.