Editorial: A century and a half later, a Georgetown native gets his due

When the U.S. Capitol reopens to the public after the coronavirus pandemic is deemed to have subsided to a safer point, we're glad to know that visitors will have a chance to learn about an important but long-overlooked part of South Carolina history.
A new exhibition pays tribute to the service of Joseph Rainey, who was born as an enslaved person in Georgetown, was freed not by the outcome of the Civil War but by his father, and who eventually would become the first African American member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., led the effort to honor Mr. Rainey, whom Mr. Clyburn described as laying "the foundation for generations of black lawmakers to serve in Congress."
Upon gaining his freedom, Mr. Rainey trained as a barber, then fled to Bermuda during the Civil War. He returned afterward, found the state Republican Party, served as a delegate to the 1868 state constitutional convention and won a seat in the state Legislature. Two years later, he began serving in the U.S. House, becoming the first African American member of the chamber. He served there more than eight years, longer than any other African American member of that period.
Mr. Rainey is featured prominently in the exhibit that traces African American congressional figures throughout the last century and a half; he marks the beginning of a story that still is being written. Indeed, Mr. Rainey's featured quote — "We were earnest in the hour of nation's perils and dangers and now in our country's comparative peace and tranquility, we are in earnest for our rights" — still resonates among many today.
Clyburn, who has been in Congress for almost 28 years, said he views Rainey as a role model, and his Facebook page features images of the exhibit for those unable to make it to Washington to view it in person.
The addition of Mr. Rainey's display is a welcome effort as our appreciation for U.S. history rightly expands to include those whose contributions have been overlooked — not just others whose accomplishments have long remained in the spotlight but are seen in a new light. The new exhibit is an example of revision by addition, not subtraction, an approach that enriches, builds upon and contextualizes history rather than cherry-picks from it.