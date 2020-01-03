Today, more than half of all South Carolina voters are women: some 1.8 million, or 54 percent, to be exact. A century ago, none were.
Among the many milestones that 2020 will bring are the anniversaries of both the League of Women Voters’ founding and the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
That’s reason to celebrate, and The League of Women Voters is making plans to do just that. Its century anniversary arrives early this year, about six months before the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. “The entire nation (in 1920) had women who had never voted, never registered to vote,” says Barbara Griffin, president of the League’s Charleston chapter. “The League was founded to make that happen.”
The League plans to mark the Centennial with a Feb. 8 showing of “The Agitators” in collaboration with Pure Theater, and more events are in the works.
Charleston plays a part in this larger story, even though the state of South Carolina didn’t get around to ratifying the 19th Amendment until 50 years after enough other states did and it had become the law of the land. (Mrs. Eulalie Salley of Aiken was in the Statehouse for that 1969 vote and told lawmakers: “I never expected you gentlemen of South Carolina to give us the vote. You are fighters and die-harders, but today you have redeemed your reputation for chivalry.”)
As women nationwide pressed for the right to vote in the early 20th century, some picketed the White House and were arrested and jailed. Once freed, they kept wearing their prison garb and toured the nation by train to push for the franchise. Their so-called “Prison Special” train tour made its first stop in Charleston, and the women spoke at the Academy of Music on King Street, now site of the Riviera Theatre.
Indeed, among those who pushed for suffrage here were many women of stature, says Katherine Pemberton, whose students at the Clemson-College of Charleston Joint Program in Historic Preservation recently researched the Riviera and several other city properties connected to the city’s prominent suffragettes.
These women included Laura Bragg, then-director of the Charleston Museum; Susan Pringle Frost, who is best remembered for founding the Society for Preservation of Old Dwellings, today known as the Preservation Society of Charleston; the Pollitzer sisters; and Mrs. Wilson Harvey, sister of U.S. District Judge J. Waites Waring, whose mid-20th century rulings would greatly expand rights for African-Americans.
“It was the society women who felt more comfortable who were allowed to be out front,” Ms. Pemberton said. And even though they ultimately couldn’t convince male lawmakers in Columbia to ratify the amendment, the Charleston women provided important encouragement and moral support to those leading the national campaign.
And when the neighboring state of Tennessee ultimately ratified the amendment later in 1920, getting it across the finish line, the idea of women having the right to vote would seem less radical with each passing year.