A detailed, forward-thinking proposal to expand what works and rethink what doesn’t in the Charleston County School District is nothing if not ambitious.
Undoubtedly that ambition will generate quite a bit of controversy, perhaps starting as early as Monday, when proposals will be discussed at an all-day public meeting at the School of the Arts.
Any effort to substantially overhaul public education ought to be subject to rigorous dialogue and scrutiny. But there is a lot to recommend in a set of 10 new school board directives, a list of goals for helping teachers and about 30 geographically specific “mission-critical” actions.
That shouldn’t be surprising. The mission-critical recommendations in particular are the product of months of work by task forces doing deep dives into the specific needs of downtown, North Charleston, West Ashley, and Johns and Wadmalaw island schools.
It’s largely the sort of data-focused, creative thinking approach that ought to drive more decision-making in the Charleston County School District — and in other layers of government, for that matter.
A common theme, for example, involves merging tiny schools to create the kinds of advantages of scale that would give students access to a broader spectrum of programs and opportunities.
It’s tough to offer, say, a foreign language program at a 200-student elementary school, but much more feasible at one with 600 or 700 students. Merging schools would open up lots of new possibilities that just aren’t practical otherwise — while still keeping kids close to home and in small classrooms.
Ideally, closing a few small underperforming schools should also help address persistent racial imbalances in the district, which in some cases amount to de facto segregation. Broader efforts such as redrawing attendance lines would require constituent school board cooperation and possibly intervention via the state Legislature.
Among the other proposals are efforts to improve the quality of life for teachers, clarify academic measurements and expectations, emphasize early childhood education, take a hard look at the positives and negatives of different school choice initiatives and foster proven, innovative approaches like those at Meeting Street Schools.
Many of these suggestions would involve big changes. That can be intimidating, particularly when the well-being of children is at stake.
But it is also painfully clear that the disparity between what works well in Charleston County schools and what doesn’t is large and has been stubbornly difficult to close. The status quo is unacceptable.
Monday’s meeting is a starting point. School officials estimate that the process of implementing the proposals will take at least three years. In some cases that’s probably optimistic.
But it’s important that parents of students in Charleston County stay informed, participate in the process and keep an open mind about making some bold, potentially transformative changes that could help fix longstanding problems and improve education for 50,000 schoolchildren.