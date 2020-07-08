Editorial: A big COVID wake-up call, especially for Charleston's younger crowd

The latest numbers for COVID-19 in Charleston County — South Carolina’s most recent hot spot for the spread of the disease — should be a wake-up call, especially for young and middle-age residents.
The numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, prepared for The Post and Courier, show that as of July 5, 76.6% of all new cases in the county were found among those ages 20 to 60, with the largest share, 33.8%, among those in their 20s.
People are going out and mingling without taking proper precautions. Evidence to support this hypothesis comes not only from the numbers but also from DHEC’s figures for “social distancing,” derived from generalized cellphone movement data. These numbers show a sharp upward spike beginning in early May and continuing to climb back to normal.
They underscore the findings of The Post and Courier’s Lauren Sausser, who reported that a high percentage of patients admitted to Charleston area hospitals recently have been in the 20-50 age range.
Quoting Dr. Chris McLain, chief physician officer with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Ms. Sausser wrote that the numbers show younger patients are not impervious to the disease.
“It’s very concerning,” Dr. McLain said. “Anyone who is looking at these numbers ought to be very concerned. You can easily see a point where we will outpace our resources in the entire tri-county area.”
It’s clear that people have been taking chances with their health and failing to follow the guidelines. That’s their prerogative, but in so doing they risk exposing others whose ability to fight off COVID-19 is much less. Ultimately, that may lead to a spike in deaths.
On Monday, Charleston County reported 326 new cases — more new cases than reported in all of Italy that day. While the county saw far fewer new daily cases Tuesday (82), Wednesday’s number bounced up to 260 and the rise in the number hospitalized remains a major concern.
The insidious nature of the disease tends to encourage risky behavior. Many people who have the virus experience mild or no symptoms and might be unaware that they are carriers who can transmit it to others. DHEC estimates that there are more than seven unconfirmed cases of COVID-19 for every confirmed case, meaning that as many as 45,000 Charleston County residents might have been infected — more than 1 in 10 residents.
Early in the pandemic, the Charleston region had relatively few COVID-19 cases compared to Camden (South Carolina’s first hot spot) and later Richland and Greenville counties, but that clearly has changed. Unfortunately, we’ve caught up.
And unfortunately, we’ve caught up at a time when many are experiencing COVID fatigue — and that only will add to the danger, because all we can do during this spike in cases is what we should have been doing all along: remain socially distant; wear masks; wash our hands regularly and thoroughly; and stay home whenever we don’t feel well. Individual responsibility is critical: While some local governments have wisely made masks mandatory, Gov. Henry McMaster has refused to take such action statewide, even as the virus continues to spread.
The pandemic is by definition a global crisis, but we all must act locally to curb it — and that’s doubly true when the numbers rise as they have in our own backyard.
Charleston’s 29403 ZIP code, which runs from Calhoun Street north to the Neck Area, is home to almost 21,000 residents. More than 800 of them — more than 4% — already have been confirmed to have contracted the disease.
That makes this ZIP code among the top nationally for the percentage of its population known to have been infected with COVID-19. MUSC has responded in part with a pop-up testing site at Burke High School to offer testing with no appointment needed as part of its outreach to rural and under-served communities. The 29403 ZIP code includes most of the city’s public housing.
MUSC and other partners, including the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, also are expected to unveil a new public warning system Thursday to help residents understand the current local coronavirus threat — not unlike daily air quality indexes in smog-prone cities. It promises to be a helpful tool to spread awareness.
Almost four months after this pandemic hit home in South Carolina, we’re still struggling to ride out the first wave, and the same concern that prompted us to shut down our economy in March — the possibility of COVID-19 cases overwhelming our hospitals — remains with us. And while we’re all weary, we must not waver.