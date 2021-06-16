Editorial: 6 years after massacre, Mother Emanuel Memorial ‘will draw all people together’

As we mark the sixth anniversary of the massacre inside Charleston's Emanuel AME Church on Thursday, we're pleased to see significant progress on a memorial that will honor the lives lost and those forever altered on that tragic day. It will be the most tangible acknowledgement to Emanuel's victims; we hope still more is done.
The Emanuel Nine Memorial, which will completely remake the grounds around the church on Calhoun Street, promises to be one of the most important things built in the city this decade. Work on the ambitious $17.5 million project is closer than ever after the city agreed to contribute $2 million to the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, which also will create an endowment to maintain the site and new initiatives to advance social justice and combat racism. Those initiatives will begin later this year, around the same time construction starts on the memorial.
The Rev. Eric S.C. Manning, Emanuel pastor and co-chairman of the foundation, said he is humbled and thankful for the support the city and Charleston residents have shown, adding that the city’s contribution “will ensure that the memory of the Emanuel Nine will never be forgotten, the resilience and strength of the survivors will continue to be celebrated, and the messages of forgiveness, love and grace will draw all people together.”
Ina Jackson McBean, granddaughter of Susie J. Jackson, one of the Emanuel Nine, said it’s hard to put into words how much the memorial will mean to her family: “It will serve as a reminder to never forget what happened that day, but to be reminded that my Grandma Susie’s legacy lives on, along with all the lives taken, as well as the ones spared. It brings light, and it brings love to my heart, and that’s where I have found peace.”
We hope Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is right when he predicts that the project not only will memorialize the victims of the tragedy but also will serve “as a daily call to action for all our citizens,” one that “will inspire us, just as the victims’ families and survivors have for the past six years, to continue moving forward together to make Charleston a more just and equitable place for all.”
We also hope our lawmakers don’t wait until the memorial is built, or even begun, before they act on needed reforms, particularly closing the gap in federal law that has come to be known as the “Charleston loophole.” White supremacist Dylann Roof was able to buy the gun used at the church only because the FBI didn’t process a background check in the three days required by law. If it had, the sale would have been stopped based on his criminal history. The Rev. Sharon Risher, who lost her mother and two cousins in the crime at Emanuel, noted in a commentary in Wednesday’s Post and Courier that other loopholes also make it possible for domestic abusers and other criminals, along with those who are mentally ill, to buy guns, particularly at gun shows and online.
We urge our state and federal leaders to do more to keep firearms out of the hands of those whose criminal conduct and mental illness show they pose a danger; such reforms also would serve as an important way to memorialize those lives lost.
Once it’s completed later next year, the Emanuel Nine Memorial should endure for generations, long after today’s policy debates fade. Its courtyard will feature two elliptical marble forms known as fellowship benches; they would face each other and bring to mind images of embracing arms and angel wings. At the courtyard center will be a marble fountain where water will emerge from a cross-shaped source, fill a basin and gently spill over the names of the nine lives lost six years ago. Farther from the street, visitors will be able to linger quietly in thought and prayer at a courtyard with a simple altar. Nearby, a separate survivors’ garden will feature six stone benches and five trees, symbolizing the five survivors. A sixth tree signals that the church is also a survivor.
Architect Michael Arad, whose memorial design process publicly engaged the Emanuel community and many others — not unlike his work on the memorial to the World Trade Center attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York — said the historic church is at the heart of the design. Just as the right frame enhances a picture, the memorial will enhance and elevate the church.
We must never forget what happened there on this day in 2015, and this memorial is one of the important ways to ensure we don’t.