Editorial: 5 candidates to lead Charleston schools through pivotal moment in education

The pandemic interrupted every aspect of our lives, probably none more than our schools, which had to convert literally overnight into remote learning centers, and then navigate questions about when and how to allow students back into the classroom.

Those challenges will continue as infection rates rise through the fall and winter, and then a whole host of new questions will arise once a vaccine is available. Yet even when COVID-19 is a memory, we will be left with the problems that have long plagued Charleston County School District: We have some of the best schools in the state and nation, and more than our share of the worst, and by and large the worst schools are filled with students who are poor and black, while the best are filled with students who are much better off and white.

The district’s “mission critical” actions were designed to improve education for poor kids without losing the support of the better-off parents who have the resources to send their children to private schools and whose support is critical to maintaining the district’s political and financial support in the community. They involve better early childhood education programs, merging too-small schools, focusing extra attention on the worst-performing schools and increasing diversity in the best schools.

These actions were never perfect, and there’s plenty of room to rethink some of the changes. But we can’t afford to abandon the whole concept, as some candidates want to do.

At this pivotal moment, we need school board members who can help guide us through the end of the pandemic and see the mission critical concept through.

We believe the candidates who are best equipped for and committed to doing this are Charles Monteith and Courtney Waters for the two North Charleston seats, Lauren Herterich for the downtown Charleston seat, and Chris Fraser and Hunter Schimpff for the two seats that represent West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel. (We recognize that the Charleston Coalition for Kids reached the same conclusions about the candidates, a fact that in no way changes our belief that the organization needs to come clean with the public about who’s funding its TV ads supporting them.)

North Charleston seats

Charles Monteith served four years on the District 4 Constituent Board and over the past year on the committee that vetted proposals by nonprofits to operate underachieving schools under contract with the district. He believes the approach he uses as a software quality-assurance professional can improve the learning process, for instance increasing early literacy education and giving teachers more autonomy. Like critics of public-school choice programs, he says the district’s priority must be making every neighborhood school excellent; unlike those critics, he recognizes that “traditional models of school reform may not be able to provide a more dynamic, innovative approach” quickly enough. He believes the district’s immediate priority should be reversing the learning loss from the COVID-19 school disruptions and “ensuring that the gap between high- and low-achieving students does not become larger.”

Courtney Waters was a high school English teacher before stepping away from education to work in supply-chain management and then spending the past two years managing external affairs for Teach for America South Carolina, where her job is to “challenge and change the system of education statewide.” Her work on education policy gives her a state and national perspective that should provide useful context on the school board. She believes smart mission critical actions — particularly acceleration schools, early childhood education programs and steps toward more equitable access to top schools — were hindered by poor communication. She wants to improve how the district communicates with the public, provide better academic support for students and make school “a place that inspires students to discover their passions and make decisions about life after high school.”

Downtown Charleston seat

Lauren Herterich has worked for the past seven years to reduce educational disparities and promote access for underserved students as executive director of Kids on Point, an after-school and summer program that provides academic and social support for underprivileged children. That job has exposed her to “the deep inequalities of Charleston’s educational system,” and she wants to use her experience to improve the schools. She served on a mission-critical task force and supports the priorities but believes community support was undercut by decisions the board made prior to the report’s release. She favors “a holistic approach to prepare students from birth to graduation” by providing universal pre-K options, assistance in applying for choice schools and better college- and career-readiness opportunities. She wants to replace a culture of negativity with more teamwork and support in the schools and on the school board.

West Ashley seats

Chris Fraser served on the School Board from 2008 through 2014, including two years as chairman, and was appointed to fill an unexpired term last year. He has served on the District 2 Constituent Board and is a part of the community’s business leadership — whose support is important to the schools — having led the Charleston Metro Chamber Board, Charleston Association of Realtors and Trident Technical College Foundation. He voted for the mission-critical changes and generally supports where the district is headed, although he says progress is too slow and communication needs improvement. He understands that we need our best teachers and principals in the schools with the greatest needs rather than the opposite, and his priority is closing socioeconomic learning gaps in order to ensure that all students can get a good education, regardless of their income or where they live.

Hunter Schimpff started his career as a high school math teacher, helped incubate public charter schools in Tennessee, was director of policy and analytics for the S.C. Public Charter School District and now serves as finance director for BAS, a national nonprofit that trains school leaders. His background provides useful perspective to evaluate potential public-private partnerships; he wisely favors a “both and” approach of providing public options and improving neighborhood schools and thinks the School Board spent far too much time and political capital pursuing private partners to help run low-performing schools. Instead, he says, it should focus on improving the schools it already operates, beginning with principals, who are central to good schools and for whom he wants to provide better professional development and autonomy.