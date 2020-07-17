Editorial: $21.5M state infusion for drainage project is nice, but Charleston needs a lot more

Among Charleston’s greatest challenges has been finding a way to help pay for the major capital projects it needs — and expects to need — to combat flooding and sea level rise.
That’s why we were heartened to see the State Transportation Infrastructure Bank’s decision last week to approve $21.5 million for the final phase of the ambitious, ongoing work to build a deep drainage tunnel under the Septima Clark Parkway — also known as the Spring-Fishburne drainage project.
This additional money, which will be matched with an equal amount of city spending, will help build three storm pumps and a pump station between the U.S. Highway 17 bridges over the Ashley River. Construction is well underway on a shaft below where the pumps and station eventually will sit. The bank’s contribution keeps work on track for possible completion in late 2023.
But that success, important as it is, should not lead to any sense of complacency. There’s too much still to do.
Mayor John Tecklenburg is the first to admit that the Spring-Fisbhurne project — despite being the largest and most expensive drainage project in the city’s history — is only one piece of a much larger puzzle, one that also includes the Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal for a wall to protect the perimeter of Charleston’s peninsula from storm surges.
“Yes, adding $21 million to the pot is a big deal in the sense that there are a lot of projects out there that are very cost beneficial and socially beneficial that are $1 million projects or $2 million projects or $500,000,” he says. “Having access to $21.5 million helps get those done, too.”
Some of those smaller projects that also are moving ahead include: the King-Huger part of downtown; the Barberry Woods portion of Johns Island; and Forest Acres, the Dupont-Wappoo road area, Church Creek and Windermere, all in West Ashley.
And the city still hopes to persuade the state to contribute toward a critical new drainage shaft on Earhardt Street, near the downtown hospitals, that would cost about $10 million and extend the area served by the Spring-Fishburne project. That sum appeared to be likely for inclusion in the 2020-21 state budget, but that was before the pandemic scrambled the Legislature’s plans.
The list of projects with potential funding sources also doesn’t include work on Calhoun West — the massive and oft-flooded part of downtown west of King Street and south of the area to be served by the Spring-Fishburne drainage project. The city has been studying what to do there for years. If it opts for a big project instead of a series of smaller ones, its price tag could top the existing Spring-Fishburne work.
And all that doesn’t include the $1.75 billion perimeter wall proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers, which is expected to cost the city and its partners more than $600 million.
Meanwhile, the city also must find large sums to rehabilitate and maintain the drainage systems it already has in place. Director of Stormwater Management Matt Fountain said the city ideally could spend $10 million a year for the next few years to do that but likely will be able to commit to only about half that.
Mr. Tecklenburg notes the city has had some success getting county money and federal grants for drainage work and hopes to get more from the S.C. Department of Transportation, too, adding, “We’re trying to look under every rock.” While it received $21.5 million from the bank last week, the bank declined, at least for now, to contribute toward the city’s ongoing $60 million project to raise the Low Battery.
Meanwhile, the city has expanded the way it evaluates projects to also consider their societal benefits, ecological effects, economic impact and long-term durability. And the city’s new stormwater regulations — and the upcoming major rewrite of the city’s master plan — should help ensure future development either helps solve existing flooding or at least doesn’t make it any worse.
“Everybody likes to concentrate on the projects, on the infrastructure, but it’s really a package,” Mr. Tecklenburg says. “We’ve got a lot more infrastructure to do, but we’ve really made great progress on the other legs of the stool.”
And continuing that progress must remain the city’s top priority, even as the city gets a win here and there.