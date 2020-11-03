Editorial: 2020 isn't all bad; just ask the Rotterdam train engineer

Those who think this year has brought only bad things — a global pandemic, economic upheaval, civil unrest, political turmoil, an abridged college football season — should take note of what happened early Monday at the De Akkers station in the Netherlands' city of Spijkenisse.
That's where a commuter train crashed through the barrier at the end of its line and came to rest rather gracefully on a 32-foot-high sculpture of a whale's tail.
Joey Bremer, a photographer, posted photos of the dangling train that soon went viral (the good kind of viral, not that COVID-19 kind). “I’ve been doing this job for about 10 years, but this is one to remember," Mr. Bremer told The New York Times. "You can’t make this up.”
The unusual accident is auspicious not only because the train's operator — the only person on board — emerged unharmed but also because it's sure to add an interesting anecdote to the ongoing debate over the value of public art.
Architect Maarten Struijs, who installed the pair of tails almost 20 years ago to compensate for the loss of park space to the rail line, told CNN he was surprised that one of the plastic tails caught a train while suffering little to no damage. He also told the Dutch broadcaster NOS that the sight of the train balanced on the tail looks like a work of art itself.
Those with the Rotterdam metro system now have the leviathan task of figuring out how best to salvage things. The construction cranes and other heavy equipment likely will need to be anchored into the ground since this area, like much of the Netherlands, is waterlogged and unstable. Leaving the spectacle in place apparently is not an option because — no shocker here — the tail was not designed to support a train.
But before that challenging task begins, we should all take a moment to appreciate how 2020, despite all its adversities, also brought us a whale of a tale about a whale's tail — an event that should make us pause, smile and recognize that things don't always turn out for the worst.
As Ruud Natrop, a spokesman for safety in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond area, where the accident occurred, told The New York Times, “Thank God the tail was there.”
And in the seriously, we're-not-making-this-up category, the official name of the sculptural installation is: “Saved by the Whale’s Tail.”