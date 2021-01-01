Editorial: $2,000 stimulus checks a bad idea

The proposal to send $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans appears to be dead for now. That is a good thing. The patently political and costly plan is a terribly inefficient way to spend federal money.
The biggest problem is that this greatly increased amount — up from the $600 payments already approved — would be directed to nearly everyone, rich or poor, throughout the nation. The economic burden of the pandemic has been concentrated on workers who lost their jobs or had their hours slashed and many business owners. People are on the edge of eviction, and some need food assistance. Many others, including the rich and those who have been able to keep working from home, haven’t been financially impacted nearly as much, if at all.
We are still waiting for a sensible economic relief plan aimed at those most damaged economically. The $900 billion pandemic relief bill signed Dec. 27 by President Donald Trump also indiscriminately sends out those $600 relief checks to nearly everyone. But the real pain falls mainly on those on the lower end of the wage scale. The relief should have been structured to help replace their lost income.
After passage of the relief bill, which he had supported, President Trump called for increasing the payment to $2,000, and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives brought a bill swiftly to the floor to do so. It was defeated on a vote requiring a two-thirds majority. But on Monday the House Democrats succeeded in passing a new bill increasing the payment to $2,000. Meanwhile, the president kept the relief bill sitting on his desk for six days before signing it, to show his commitment to the $2,000 payment.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a move to kill the idea for this Congress, brought the $2,000 payment plan to the Senate, but tied it to two other Trump priorities: a commission to review the fairness of the 2020 presidential election and cancellation of the immunity clause protecting internet service providers from being sued for content they distribute.
At least three times this week, Mr. McConnell used Senate rules to block a standalone vote on the $2,000 payments, which he called “a firehouse of borrowed money” that would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the national debt. Although we don’t like the idea of congressional leaders manipulating the rules to ensure the outcome they prefer, it did in this case result in the best outcome.
But these moves are good only for the current Congress, which expires this weekend. The battle will now move to the new Congress and likely will depend on the outcome of two Senate runoff elections Tuesday in Georgia. We hope Congress will finally put an end to the costly and inefficient political proposal.