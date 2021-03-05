Editorial: $1 million settlement underscores need for nurdles regulation, SPA openness

Charleston’s first encounter with plastic pellet pollution has ended about as well as could be hoped, with an exporter agreeing to pay $1 million into a fund for improving water quality in Charleston Harbor and to implement changes that should reduce the chance of future spills like the one that left Sullivan's Island littered with the marine life-killing nurdles.

We’re fortunate that Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League were willing to use federal laws to pursue a lawsuit against Frontier Logistics, since DHEC walked away from the matter after Frontier denied any wrongdoing.

When nurdles started washing up on the beach in the summer of 2019, Frontier was packaging the plastic pellets for overseas transportation in a Union Pier facility directly over the Cooper River. Frontier and the State Ports Authority split the $150,000 cost for an initial cleanup, and DHEC initially cited the company for the spill and ordered Frontier to install nurdle-catching nets around the shipping wharf.

But when Frontier argued that the nurdles in the water didn’t come from its facility, regulators quickly closed the case — either because DHEC was being DHEC or, quite possibly, because it didn’t have the clear legal authority to act.

Whatever the reason, DHEC’s lack of action underscores the need for the Legislature to pass Sen. Sandy Senn’s bill to make it clear that nurdles are pollution under state law and to require regular inspections of nurdle manufacturers — and hefty fines when spills occur.

Since the Ports Authority seems determined to continue growing its business relationship with an industry that has such a notorious history of pollution, we need to update our environmental protection laws to ensure that state officials can help prevent more spills, to encourage good behavior through the stick of significant penalties for bad behavior and to require substantial bonds to pay for any pollution that does occur.

The tiny pre-production plastic pellets aren’t just unattractive. They act as magnets for poisons like DDT and PCBs, are mistaken for food by birds and marine life and rank as the second-biggest source of microplastic pollution in oceans.

Under the terms of the settlement reached Wednesday, Frontier must submit to an inspection of its facility and implement whatever recommendations come of that to prevent future spills — a provision that the Coastal Conservation League’s Laura Cantral told reporter Chloe Johnson created the opportunity for Frontier’s facility to become “the gold standard for similar companies.”

The settlement also means the Ports Authority won’t be found in contempt of court for refusing to provide documents about its role in the spill that the environmental groups subpoenaed — and won’t have to make those documents completely public. That’s unfortunate, because the documents provided to Columbia’s State newspaper last year under a Freedom of Information Act request showed that Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome offered to shield Frontier from public scrutiny, and implied that the authority had more information that could have tied Frontier definitively to the spill.

A contempt citation also could have served as a useful reminder to the authority that it’s a state agency that works for the public, not itself. (Ironically, and offensively, its argument against turning over information about the spill as part of the lawsuit was that it didn’t have to comply precisely because it is a state entity.)

Absent that court-ordered disclosure, it’s up to the Legislature to require the Ports Authority to be more open and accountable — not just about nurdles but about everything it does. The Senate took a small step in that direction last week, when it passed a bill allowing the authority to borrow up to $550 million to make upgrades to the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal — and requiring that it give regular updates to the Legislature about its financial status, who it hires and fires and how it spends its money.

If the House goes along with the borrowing plan, it should make it clear that those updates cover not just the terminal project but all of the port’s activities — including its efforts to recruit polluters to our state.