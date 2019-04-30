Perhaps the most telling thing about the allegations against Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone is how he responded to the county finance director who dared to question his spending.
“I don’t have to get permission from you for anything I do,” Mr. Boone wrote in an email before leaving him a threatening telephone message over a $2,365 charge for lodging in Myrtle Beach last year.
The exchange and underlying beef aren’t part of the grand jury indictment that charges Mr. Boone with two counts of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office for “exploiting his position for unlawful personal gain.” But it reveals an attitude unfortunately shared by too many sheriffs, as illustrated by The Post and Courier’s recent “Above the Law” investigation.
Reporters Tony Bartelme and Joseph Cranney found sheriffs who freely dipped into public funds for chauffeurs, first-class airline tickets, parties, new clothes, club memberships and luxury accommodations. The reporting also suggested a systemic problem: that elected sheriffs have too much power and too little oversight, something the Legislature could temper by requiring routine audits or guaranteeing protections for whistleblowers.
Indeed, less than a week after Mr. Boone’s arrest, FBI agents and state police on Monday raided the offices of Chester County Sheriff Alex “Big A” Underwood. Authorities were tight-lipped about the probe, but The Post and Courier earlier questioned his use of public funds to buy first-class plane tickets to attend sheriff’s conferences with his wife — the county’s chief magistrate — and hire a chauffeur for $353 for a 2.3-mile trip from the airport to a hotel, where he upgraded his room. He also has been criticized for personally arresting a man for streaming live video of a traffic accident investigation and, according to a former deputy, using on-duty deputies to do work on his barn.
In Florence County, Mr. Boone, up for re-election in 2020, is accused of using public funds for a variety of personal expenses, something he apparently felt entitled to. The questionable activities were reported to State Law Enforcement Division investigators by Boone’s command staff, according to a sheriff’s lieutenant.
Rightly, Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended Mr. Boone, and an audit of his office has begun. Former Sheriff William C. “Billy” Barnes, who has been working as polygraph examiner for the office, will serve as interim sheriff.
Mr. Boone’s arrest marks the 12th time a South Carolina sheriff has been accused of crimes over the past decade. The “Above the Law” investigation found that funds derived from the seizure of illegal drugs or intended to support drug investigations were especially prone to misuse. Sheriff Underwood, for example, used narcotics accounts in part to fly first class to a sheriff’s conference in Reno, Nev.
Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, which ordered the audit, should also closely review how sheriffs spend money derived from civil asset forfeitures. A bill that would have abolished the opaque and sometimes unsavory practice — it allows law enforcement officers to seize assets even when no criminal charges are filed — has sadly stalled in the Legislature. Lawmakers should at least demand better record keeping. Also needed from the attorney general’s office is legal clarification as to whether sheriffs have to follow state procurement regulations.
Mr. Boone’s arrest and the FBI raid in Chester should further signal that sheriffs merit more scrutiny.