About 7% of Charleston County residents commuted to work by bus, bicycle or on foot in 2017, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau. That might not sound like a significant number, but it represents more than 13,500 fewer cars on the road on any given day.
Telecommuters and carpoolers — 6.3% and 8% of employed Charleston County residents, respectively — help keep several thousand additional cars from clogging roads, polluting the environment and damaging public health.
Berkeley and Dorchester counties aren’t quite as enthusiastic about biking, walking and taking public transportation — about 4.5% of commuters in Berkeley County and 3% in Dorchester County use those options. That nevertheless translates into about 6,000 fewer cars.
But driving alone to work remains the most common form of commuting by far, which largely explains why the Charleston region struggles with traffic congestion.
This is partially the result of a lack of investment in viable alternatives like serious mass transit and safe, convenient bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. It’s partially the result of a development pattern in which most people live far from their jobs.
It’s also partially the result of habit. And that’s why CARTA’s annual Dump the Pump day is so important.
On Thursday, Charleston area residents are encouraged to get to work or otherwise go about their business while leaving the car at home. The idea is to increase awareness of transportation options and encourage commuters to try something new.
Even relatively small shifts away from driving alone would make a big difference for traffic in the area. If just 1% of tri-county commuters biked, walked, took the bus or telecommuted for the day, it would keep about 3,000 cars off the road.
As the Charleston region continues to grow, it’s not likely that our road network can be sufficiently expanded or enhanced to accommodate increased traffic. The cost would be prohibitive, and studies and anecdotal evidence from other cities suggest that attempting to build a way out of traffic is a futile mission.
It’s similarly unrealistic to imagine that Charleston-area residents will suddenly give up their cars en masse. Leaving a personal car behind for a few trips every now and then is an achievable goal, however. And again, the numbers can add up quickly.
A number of other practical measures could effectively cut down on traffic congestion — boosting telecommuting, encouraging commutes at off-peak hours, building reasonably priced housing near major job centers.
And that kind of thinking is what Dump the Pump is about. It’s a chance to consider how small changes in behavior can contribute to major shifts in quality of life in the Charleston area. Plus you can win a new bicycle or a year of free CARTA trips.
For help planning a trip, try the Lowcountry Go app or website (www.ridelowgo.com) or visit CARTA’s site at www.ridecarta.com for bus schedules and routes and information on how to enter the Dump the Pump contest.
Charleston is likely to remain a mostly car-dependent region for the foreseeable future. But this Thursday, take the opportunity to try something different.