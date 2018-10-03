Building functional, effective and safe transportation infrastructure in South Carolina with its rapidly growing population and diverse rural and urban environments is a challenge.
So rather than taking risks with untested ideas, the state Department of Transportation generally relies on widely accepted best practices. That’s reasonable enough, except that the notion of “best practices” can be awfully subjective.
What’s best for cars traveling at high speeds is usually not what’s best for pedestrians, for example.
DOT looks at a variety of sources to come up with its Design Manual, a nearly 800-page collection of charts, definitions, formulas and blueprints that shape the way South Carolina builds and maintains its transportation infrastructure.
For those of us who aren’t traffic engineers, it’s all a bit impenetrable. But considering that about 70 percent of South Carolina roads are state-owned, few other documents matter as much in determining how residents move around.
There’s plenty of room for improvement.
South Carolina routinely ranks among the deadliest states for overall traffic fatalities. In 2016, only Alabama and Mississippi were more dangerous per capita, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
South Carolina also ranked No. 3 for the most pedestrian deaths per capita in 2016, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. It was the second-deadliest state for bicyclists that year. And the overwhelming majority of those fatalities occurred on state-owned roads.
But earlier this month, DOT officials announced that they would start incorporating a new set of guidelines by the National Association of City Transportation Officials into their design standards. NACTO puts a premium on “places for people” rather than just cars, and the suggestions in its Urban Street Design Guide could drive a significant shift in the way the state DOT thinks.
Similarly, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials guidelines — which form the basis for a lot of what the DOT does — were recently updated to offer more options for protected bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and other non-car infrastructure.
Both changes represent a welcome change of direction for organizations that have been rightly criticized as slow to adapt to shifts in transportation needs and preferences.
That’s good news for South Carolina residents who get around town on two feet or two wheels, even if just on occasion. And safer infrastructure could and should encourage more people to leave their cars behind for short trips.
Better guidelines ought to help cut down on car fatalities as well.
South Carolina should offer residents lots of safe transportation options. Smarter design guidelines are a big step on the right path. Now DOT just has to turn good ideas into good infrastructure.